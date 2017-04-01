Now, law to prevent misuse of Gods name by liqour shops, bars in Maharashtra

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government will soon enact a law to prevent misuse of the names of Gods, Goddesses, national figures and forts by beer bars, permit rooms, non vegetarian eateries, folk art troupes.

"At present there is no law to prevent such misuse. The departments of Labour and State Excise shall hold joint meeting in drafting the proposed law," Minister for State Excise Chandrashekhar Bawankule said replying to a debate during a Calling Attention Notice moved by Amarsingh Pandit (NCP) and others.

Bawankule assured the House, that the government shall make efforts to bring the law in the monsoon session of the state legislature in July next.

Pandit pointed out that many liquor shops and beer bars have names like Jai Ambe or Ranapratap beer bar, or Mahalaxmi Tamasha Fad.

He argued that this was an attempt to disfigure history. Pandit wanted the government to enact a law to prevent such misuse.

Bawankule said the use of names of Gods and Goddesses for liquor shops and beer bars was not proper.

"The government shall seek opinion of the Law and Judiciary department while drafting the proposed law. The meeting of the Labour and State Excise departments shall be held in a fortnight," he said.