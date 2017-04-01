Nation, Current Affairs

Now, law to prevent misuse of Gods name by liqour shops, bars in Maharashtra

PTI
Published Apr 1, 2017, 11:12 am IST
Updated Apr 1, 2017, 11:16 am IST
Many liquor shops and beer bars have names like Jai Ambe or Ranapratap beer bar, or Mahalaxmi Tamasha Fad.
Representational image
 Representational image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government will soon enact a law to prevent misuse of the names of Gods, Goddesses, national figures and forts by beer bars, permit rooms, non vegetarian eateries, folk art troupes.

"At present there is no law to prevent such misuse. The departments of Labour and State Excise shall hold joint meeting in drafting the proposed law," Minister for State Excise Chandrashekhar Bawankule said replying to a debate during a Calling Attention Notice moved by Amarsingh Pandit (NCP) and others.

Bawankule assured the House, that the government shall make efforts to bring the law in the monsoon session of the state legislature in July next.

Pandit pointed out that many liquor shops and beer bars have names like Jai Ambe or Ranapratap beer bar, or Mahalaxmi Tamasha Fad.

He argued that this was an attempt to disfigure history. Pandit wanted the government to enact a law to prevent such misuse.

Bawankule said the use of names of Gods and Goddesses for liquor shops and beer bars was not proper.

"The government shall seek opinion of the Law and Judiciary department while drafting the proposed law. The meeting of the Labour and State Excise departments shall be held in a fortnight," he said.

Tags: liquor shops, bars, gods
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Lifestyle Gallery

Sebastian, a French bulldog and Luna, a Pomeranian became a couple a while back but their recent engagement photoshoot gives love a whole new meaning because they are so much in love. (Photo: Instagram/sebastianlovesluna)

This engagement photoshoot of two dogs is just adorable
Creative photographer Rich McCor takes his penchant for travelling and art by creating amusing papercuts for famous structures and locations in the world. (Photo: Instagram/paperboyo)

Photographer gives popular destinations an artistic touch with paper cutouts
The Humane Society International's Director of Companion Animals and Engagement rescued 48 dogs from a South Korean meat farm recently and have given them new homes. (Photo: AP)

Adorable dogs rescued from meat farms are given new homes
Intricate rangoli designs in the streets and on doorsteps are a part of the traditional festivities on this annual event (Photo: Debashish Dey)

'Gudi Padwa' celebrations create a vibrant milieu of tradition in Mumbai
Most Balinese practice self-reflection and stay at home to observe the quiet holiday (Photo: AP)

Indonesians mark Balinese Hindu New Year with day of silence on Nyepi
US President Donald Trump welcomed trucking CEO's and driver in a rather interesting way by driving in with an 18-wheeler truck and the Internet had their fun with the picture. (Photo: AFP/Reddit)

Trump drives an 18-wheeler truck and the Internet is having fun
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Will Cheteshwar Pujara sneak into IPL after so many pull-outs?

India's Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara, after a stupendous home season, could now find takers in IPL 2017. (Photo: AP)
 

Roger Federer downs Nick Kyrgios, to face Rafa Nadal for Miami Open crown

Roger Federer, who defeated Nick Kyrgios in the semifinal, faces arch-rival Rafael Nadal, who beat Fabio Fognini in the semis, in the Miami Open final. (Photo: AP)
 

Asteroid as big as a bus came closer to Earth than moon last night

(Representational image)
 

Bangladesh refuse to tour Pakistan for Twenty20 series

BCB has rejected all proposals to share revenue although they were open to playing at a neutral venue if needed. (Photo: ICC)
 

After KL Rahul, Ravichandran Ashwin, Murali Vijay likely to miss IPL 2017

Indian regulars Ravichandran Ashwin and Murali Vijay are likely to miss the entire IPL 2017. (Photo: AFP)
 

Not The Ring or Rehnuma, this could be Shah Rukh Khan-Imtiaz film's title

SRK and Imtiaz are collaborating for the very first time.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Only honest officials to hold key posts: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditiyanath entering his official residence in Lucknow. (Photo: PTI)

Note-ban gain: RBI may save Rs 1,000 crore in note printing cost

Rs 2000 currency notes

Facelift for Hassan waterline Ramadevara

Ramadevara Annakatte which is older than Hemavathy reservoir built across river Hemavathy in Hassan.

Karnataka: Speaker on media panel - I’m not for confrontation says KB Koliwad

KB Koliwad

BBMP hikes Budget outlay by Rs 575 crore

BBMP
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham