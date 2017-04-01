Nation, Current Affairs

Note-ban gain: RBI may save Rs 1,000 crore in note printing cost

PTI
Published Apr 1, 2017, 10:47 am IST
Updated Apr 1, 2017, 10:48 am IST
During the note ban period there was two-fold rise in debit card usage at PoS in volume terms.
Rs 2000 currency notes
 Rs 2000 currency notes

Mumbai: The note-ban drive may leave around Rs 1,000 crore in currency printing cost with RBI and government as there is only Rs 1.15 trillion worth of new notes need to be printed to complete the remonenitisation process that may be achieved by mid-April, says a report.

The Reserve Bank need not print the entire amount of extinguished currency (Rs 15.55 trillion) because first already there was excess cash floating in the system before note-ban and secondly the pace of digitalisation has gone up leading less cash demand, SBI Research said in a report on Friday.

"Taking these into account, we believe RBI should only print Rs 1.15 trillion more from March 24 levels. And going by the average pace of printing, the process could be completed in the first fortnight of April.”

"This would mean, we'd become optimally remonetised by Baisakhi. Therefore around Rs 1.17 trillion worth of notes need not printed, leading a saving in printing cost in the range of Rs 500-1,000 crore," it added.

"Despite recent RBI data showing a spike in digital payments, the current size of digital banking (payments through credit and debit cards through PoS terminals, prepaid payment instruments like mWallet, PPI cards etc and mobile banking) is around Rs 2.3 trillion only, and this has to increase from at least Rs 3.5 trillion to reach a  balanced level of less cash economy," the report said.

During the note ban period there was two-fold rise in debit card usage at PoS in volume terms and more than doubling in value terms during demonetization period and a 36 per cent rise in mobile banking transactions, according to RBI data.

During this period as as 5,476 PoS machines were installed daily, taking the total number of such machines to 5.04 lakh from under 2.5 lakh earlier.

One notable finding is that in value terms debit cards usage at PoS (Rs 490 billion) surpassed the credit cards usage (Rs 327 billion) first time in January primarily due to heavy usage of debit cards at PoS terminals.

The mobile banking transaction data also indicates total value through this model increasing by 36 per cent to Rs 1383 billion in January.

Tags: reserve bank of india, note ban, note printing
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Will Cheteshwar Pujara sneak into IPL after so many pull-outs?

India's Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara, after a stupendous home season, could now find takers in IPL 2017. (Photo: AP)
 

Roger Federer downs Nick Kyrgios, to face Rafa Nadal for Miami Open crown

Roger Federer, who defeated Nick Kyrgios in the semifinal, faces arch-rival Rafael Nadal, who beat Fabio Fognini in the semis, in the Miami Open final. (Photo: AP)
 

Asteroid as big as a bus came closer to Earth than moon last night

(Representational image)
 

Bangladesh refuse to tour Pakistan for Twenty20 series

BCB has rejected all proposals to share revenue although they were open to playing at a neutral venue if needed. (Photo: ICC)
 

After KL Rahul, Ravichandran Ashwin, Murali Vijay likely to miss IPL 2017

Indian regulars Ravichandran Ashwin and Murali Vijay are likely to miss the entire IPL 2017. (Photo: AFP)
 

Not The Ring or Rehnuma, this could be Shah Rukh Khan-Imtiaz film's title

SRK and Imtiaz are collaborating for the very first time.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Facelift for Hassan waterline Ramadevara

Ramadevara Annakatte which is older than Hemavathy reservoir built across river Hemavathy in Hassan.

Karnataka: Speaker on media panel - I’m not for confrontation says KB Koliwad

KB Koliwad

BBMP hikes Budget outlay by Rs 575 crore

BBMP

Karnataka: Monorail to provide feeder service for Namma Metro

Revealing this here on Friday, Bengaluru Development Minister K J George explained the government was hoping people would be able to get out of their house, walk to the closest Monorail stop and travel to the Metro.(Representational Image)

Bengaluru: Lingarajapuram flyover work leaves motorists fuming

Road resurfacing work in progress at Lingarajapuram flyover in Bengaluru . (Photo:DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham