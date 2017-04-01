Nation, Current Affairs

Muzzafarnagar stripping incident: FIR registered against warden

ANI
Published Apr 1, 2017, 1:44 pm IST
Updated Apr 1, 2017, 1:44 pm IST
The warden reportedly paraded 70 girls naked because she was upset over a few blood stains left on the toilet seat.
The warden reportedly threatened to beat the girls who started crying or trying to resist the move. (Photo:ANI)
 The warden reportedly threatened to beat the girls who started crying or trying to resist the move. (Photo:ANI)

Muzaffarnagar: A First Information Report (FIR) was registered on Saturday against the hostel warden of a government school for allegedly stripping 70 girls naked to check if they were menstruating.

A public hue and cry emerged after reports of a lady warden of Kasturba Gandhi Government Girls hostel in Khatauli area of Muzaffarnagar, paraded 70 girls naked because she was upset over a few blood stains left on the toilet seat.

The warden reportedly threatened to beat the girls who started crying or trying to resist the move. She kept the girls locked in a classroom for hours without their clothes.

On Friday, Uttar Pradesh's Power Minister Shrikant Sharma condemned the incident and said a probe by the concerned authorities has been initiated.

"We were informed through the media. The concerned officers have been given instruction to carry out the investigation," Sharma said.

One girl student said the warden ordered girls to remove their clothes after discovering blood stains in the bathroom.

"It was very humiliating for all of us. We want action against her," the girl said.

Tags: kasturba gandhi residential school, girls forced to strip, muzaffarnagar school, fir registered
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh

Lifestyle Gallery

Eiswelt Gelato in Westminster are the founders of animal shaped gelatos that inspired by cartoon characters too. (Photo: Instagram/Eiswelt Gelato)

These ice creams with a twist will brighten your day
Sebastian, a French bulldog and Luna, a Pomeranian became a couple a while back but their recent engagement photoshoot gives love a whole new meaning because they are so much in love. (Photo: Instagram/sebastianlovesluna)

This engagement photoshoot of two dogs is just adorable
Creative photographer Rich McCor takes his penchant for travelling and art by creating amusing papercuts for famous structures and locations in the world. (Photo: Instagram/paperboyo)

Photographer gives popular destinations an artistic touch with paper cutouts
The Humane Society International's Director of Companion Animals and Engagement rescued 48 dogs from a South Korean meat farm recently and have given them new homes. (Photo: AP)

Adorable dogs rescued from meat farms are given new homes
Intricate rangoli designs in the streets and on doorsteps are a part of the traditional festivities on this annual event (Photo: Debashish Dey)

'Gudi Padwa' celebrations create a vibrant milieu of tradition in Mumbai
Most Balinese practice self-reflection and stay at home to observe the quiet holiday (Photo: AP)

Indonesians mark Balinese Hindu New Year with day of silence on Nyepi
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch | Samsung Galaxy S8’s ‘face unlock’ security feature flawed

The Face Unlock feature was ‘supposedly’ another mode of secure unlocking that Samsung is said to have put on its flagships.
 

BEWARE! Google now knows you are watching porn

Most people browse adult content behind the doors. And to make it even private, people use the browser’s incognito mode so that their browsing history isn’t saved on the PC.
 

IPL 2017: BCCI issues fitness update of Virat Kohli, R Ashwin, Jadeja and others

Many of the Indian cricketers, who were a part of the side which won 10 of 13 home Tests, will not play in IPL 2017 at some point of time. (Photo: PTI)
 

Porn website will now protect your identity, hide your kinky fantasies

According to a recent Google Transparency Report, Pornhub and YouPorn are two of the 100 most visited websites in the world.
 

Will Cheteshwar Pujara sneak into IPL after so many pull-outs?

India's Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara, after a stupendous home season, could now find takers in IPL 2017. (Photo: AP)
 

Roger Federer downs Nick Kyrgios, to face Rafa Nadal for Miami Open crown

Roger Federer, who defeated Nick Kyrgios in the semifinal, faces arch-rival Rafael Nadal, who beat Fabio Fognini in the semis, in the Miami Open final. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

ED cracks down on 300 shell companies, searches 100 places in 16 states

Enforcement Directorate. (Photo: Representational Image)

Stalin visits TN farmers at Jantar Mantar, demands loan waiver

DMK working president M.K. Stalin (Photo: File)

Slaughter houses in Gujarat running without license: CAG

Representational image

Now, law to prevent misuse of Gods name by liqour shops, bars in Maharashtra

Representational image

Only honest officials to hold key posts: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditiyanath entering his official residence in Lucknow. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham