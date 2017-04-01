Nation, Current Affairs

You can't trust man who's disloyal to his father: Mulayam slams Akhilesh

PTI
Published Apr 1, 2017, 8:09 pm IST
Updated Apr 1, 2017, 8:41 pm IST
The SP patron further went on to say that the people understood the same and this led to the party’s defeat in UP polls.
SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav (Photo: File)
 SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav (Photo: File)

Mainpuri: In a public outburst against Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav on Saturday said his son had insulted him and the voters understood that "one who is not loyal to his father, cannot be loyal to anyone" which led to the party's poll debacle.

He also said that a final view on floating a new party is yet to be taken.

Mulayam laid bare his anger for the first time after the SP's defeat in the UP assembly election fought under the leadership of Akhilesh who had replaced his father as the party supremo following a battle of turf with his uncle Shivpal Yadav.

"I was badly insulted, which I had never faced in my life. Nevertheless, I tolerated. No leader of any party in India had made his son a chief minister during his lifetime, but I made Akhilesh the Chief Minister of UP," he said in his first address in his pocket burough after the UP assembly results in which the SP got only 47 seats out 403.

Mulayam who was unseated as party president by Akhilesh just before the elections had stayed away from the election campaign, addressing a couple of meetings for Shivpal. He had also spoken out against Akhilesh's decision to join hands with the Congress for the assembly polls.

He also went to the extent of saying "Jo apne baap kaa nahi ho saka, woh aapka kya hogaa (how can a person who is not loyal to his father, be loyal to you)." Interestingly, the SP patron also mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi during one of his election rallies in Kannauj had also echoed the same sentiment.

"The public understood this statement and took it seriously. This resulted in election debacle of SP and BJP won the elections," Mulayam told party workers while inaugurating a hotel in Manipuri.

He also said that the family feud in SP also took toll on its electoral prospects.

Expressing his resentment over the "sacking" of the then UP Cabinet Minister Shivpal Yadav, Mulayam said "He (Akhilesh) sacked his own uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav - a very hard working Minister, who was also insulted".

On the issue of floating another party, he said "The final decision on forming another party is yet to be taken up. The new party is yet to be formed. The final decision would be taken after consulting you and taking your views."

On the resolution of Ram Janmabhoomi Babri Masjid dispute, he said that he had made efforts to resolve the issue through reconciliation on four different occasions. "But, things did not materialise."

Observing that all the parties would abide by the Supreme Court's decision, he said "I would be the first person to put a brick, irrespective of the fact whether a temple is being constructed or a mosque (following the SC verdict)".

Meanwhile, reacting to Mulayam's outburst, state BJP spokesperson Manish Shukla said "Had Mulayam Singhji made these observations public earlier, it would had been a rational move. Now it’s too late. Even during the tenure of Akhilesh government, he had repeatedly attacked the functioning of the ministers."

In the recently-concluded Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, BJP secured an overwhelming majority bagging 312 out of 403 assembly seats, while its allies Apna Dal (Soney Lal) and Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party won on nine seats and four seats respectively.

The Congress and SP fought on a pre-poll alliance. SP got 47 seats, while the Congress was confined to only seven seats.

Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party registered its win on 19 assembly seats.

Tags: mulayam singh yadav, akhilesh yadav, sp feud, up polls, narendra modi
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh

Related Stories

Home Minister Rajnath Singh addressing an election rally. (Photo: PTI)

Akhilesh has undone Mulayam's work with Congress alliance: Rajnath

Rajnath claimed all of Akhilesh's 'kaam' is speaking only in newspapers and TV and none of it is seen on the ground.
01 Mar 2017 9:59 AM

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ola, Xiaomi prank consumers with robotic wheels, smart bikes

Ola Wheels
 

Mitchell Starc sends congratulatory message to the ‘wrong’ Virat Kohli on Twitter

Mitchell Starc's wrongly sent message to a Virat Kohli fan was the talk of the town after the India-Australia Test series. (Photo: Cricket australia/ AFP)
 

Salman and Iulia cozy up in Maldives as Khandaan rings in Ahil’s birthday!

The Khandaan flew to Maldives to celebrate Ahil's birthday.
 

Dora movie review: Nayanthara's terrific screen presence rules the film

Still from the film
 

Watch | Samsung Galaxy S8’s ‘face unlock’ security feature flawed

The Face Unlock feature was ‘supposedly’ another mode of secure unlocking that Samsung is said to have put on its flagships.
 

BEWARE! Google now knows you are watching porn

Most people browse adult content behind the doors. And to make it even private, people use the browser’s incognito mode so that their browsing history isn’t saved on the PC.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Argument is acceptable, but not intolerance: Pranab Mukherjee

President Pranab Mukherjee (Photo: File)

‘Will hang anyone who kills a cow’: Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh (Photo: File)

B’luru woman asked to strip in front of 4-yr-old daughter at Frankfurt Airport

Frankfurt Airport (Photo:PTI)

Unitech MD arrested for 'cheating investors', sent to 2 day police custody

Managing Director of Unitech Sanjay Chandra (R) (Photo: File/PTI)

Congress leader Sharief backs Mohan Bhagwat's name for Prez, writes to PM

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Mohan Bhagwat (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham