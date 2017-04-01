Former Odisha top cop given bail in German rape case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to Bitihotra Bitti Mohanty, son of a former DGP-rank officer in Odisha, who was sentenced to seven years in jail for raping a German woman.

A bench comprising Justices S.A. Bobde and L. Nageswara Rao asked Mohanty to surrender his passport in the trial court besides furnishing a bail bond of Rs 2.5 lakh for grant of bail.

The apex court also directed the convict to appear before the Cantonment police station in Cuttack in the first week of every month.

Mohanty had absconded in 2006 after getting parole on the ground of visiting his ailing mother and was rearrested in March 2013 by the Kerala police from Kannur where he was working as a probationary officer in the State Bank of Travancore under a fake identity.