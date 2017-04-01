CBI books Virbhadra Singh, his wife, 9 others in DA case

New Delhi: The CBI on Friday chargesheeted Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, his wife and nine others in a disproportionate assets case.

The chargesheet was filed within hours of the Delhi High Court dismissing a plea filed by Mr Singh seeking quashing of an FIR filed by the CBI. The HC also removed an interim stay on his interrogation or arrest.

The development comes as a setback to the Congress, which recently lost Uttarakhand to the BJP. The corruption case could snowball into an electoral issue as Himachal Pradesh is set to go to the polls later this year.