Nation, Current Affairs

Argument is acceptable, but not intolerance: Pranab Mukherjee

PTI
Published Apr 1, 2017, 7:44 pm IST
Updated Apr 1, 2017, 7:48 pm IST
Saying that India is not the land of intolerance, the president also asked to be excused if he had hurt anyone’s sentiments by saying so.
President Pranab Mukherjee (Photo: File)
 President Pranab Mukherjee (Photo: File)

Kolkata: President Pranab Mukherjee on Saturday put a premium on debate and discussions, exhorting the student community to be argumentative, but not intolerant.

Referring to first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru as the one who built modern India, Mukherjee said he had helped build an atmosphere of free debate and discussions and not conflict and confrontation.

"As Amartya Sen had said, an Indian can be argumentative, but not intolerant," Mukherjee said at the 52nd Annual Convocation of IIM Calcutta on Saturday.

"India is a land of tolerance, land of Buddha, land of Chaitanya, but not land of intolerance," he said further, adding that "please excuse me if I have hurt any sentiment by saying so".

The President also made the point that management education, in order to be world class, needs to be able to embrace contrasting pedagogical approaches, multi-disciplinary allegiances, and contemporary skills and capabilities.

"A plural mode of thought leadership in education enables the simultaneous pursuit of multiple paths to excellence," Mukherjee stressed.

Such plurality is evident in the priorities and practices of IIM-C, Mukherjee pointed out, saying the institute has shown the way and it will assume leadership in innovative refinements in pedagogy.

"Let hundreds of ideas blossom in universities and let there be debate, not confrontation," Mukherjee went on to say.

"Accept criticism as argument and not as intolerance."

He also spoke of making management education holistic to instill sensitivity of socio-economic surroundings in learners.

"Management education like education in other professional streams cannot be divorced from the socio-economic reality facing the nation," Mukherjee said. "Skilled and socially sensitive professionals will not only build Indian leadership in global business and industry, but carry on their shoulders the developmental priorities of the nation."

He quoted Mahatma Gandhi as saying, "Education in a country has got to be demonstrably in promotion of the progress of the country."

The President emphasised that the academic environment should be free from physical and mental violence, particularly in the seats of higher learning.

He also touched on flowing of ideas from various parts of the world, saying "our ancient universities used to attract teachers, researchers and scholars from outside".

"This had not led to blowing off of the foot from the ground. This is possible only if the foot is firmly placed on the ground," he noted.

He also made a mention of IIM Calcutta's "rare capacity" to manage alliances with other educational institutions in the pursuit of complex goals.

Tags: pranab mukherjee, iim calcutta, tolerance
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Entertainment Gallery

When it comes to being sartorially on point, no one can beat our Bollywood stars. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir, Sonakshi, Shraddha, others are the quintessential style icons
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and family hosted a dinner for well wishers on Thursday in memory of her late father Krishnaraj Rai, who passed away on March 18. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, family host dinner in memory of father
Several Bollywood stars attended the AsiaSpa Awards held in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Jacqueline, Rekha, Aditi, other stars look stunning at awards show
A special prayer meet was held in memory of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's father Krishnaraj Rai, who passed away earlier this month, on Thursday where the Bachchan and Rai family members were present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya, Aaradhya and Abhishek pay tribute to Krishnaraj Rai at prayer meet
Bollywood celebrities were snapped by shutterbugs at various locations in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Anushka, Shraddha, Kriti, other stars impress with their casual style
Numerous stars from the film industry were present for a screening of the Taapsee Pannu-starrer 'Naam Shabana' in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars watch Taapsee Pannu's Naam Shabana at screening
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ola, Xiaomi prank consumers with robotic wheels, smart bikes

Ola Wheels
 

Mitchell Starc sends congratulatory message to the ‘wrong’ Virat Kohli on Twitter

Mitchell Starc's wrongly sent message to a Virat Kohli fan was the talk of the town after the India-Australia Test series. (Photo: Cricket australia/ AFP)
 

Salman and Iulia cozy up in Maldives as Khandaan rings in Ahil’s birthday!

The Khandaan flew to Maldives to celebrate Ahil's birthday.
 

Dora movie review: Nayanthara's terrific screen presence rules the film

Still from the film
 

Watch | Samsung Galaxy S8’s ‘face unlock’ security feature flawed

The Face Unlock feature was ‘supposedly’ another mode of secure unlocking that Samsung is said to have put on its flagships.
 

BEWARE! Google now knows you are watching porn

Most people browse adult content behind the doors. And to make it even private, people use the browser’s incognito mode so that their browsing history isn’t saved on the PC.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

‘Will hang anyone who kills a cow’: Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh (Photo: File)

B’luru woman asked to strip in front of 4-yr-old daughter at Frankfurt Airport

Representational image (Photo: File)

Unitech MD arrested for 'cheating investors', sent to 2 day police custody

Managing Director of Unitech Sanjay Chandra (R) (Photo: File/PTI)

Congress leader Sharief backs Mohan Bhagwat's name for Prez, writes to PM

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Mohan Bhagwat (Photo: File)

For BJP, cow is 'mummy' in UP, but 'yummy' in northeast: Owaisi

MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham