Nation, Current Affairs

Rape case: 8 years in jail for no crime; Hyderabad HC points out anomalies

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S A ISHAQUI
Published Apr 1, 2017, 12:30 am IST
Updated Apr 1, 2017, 2:56 am IST
Babu, who is physically handicapped, was convicted for life in 2010 and has been in prison for eight years.
Hyderabad High Court
 Hyderabad High Court

Hyderabad: In a sensational verdict, the Hyderabad High Court on Friday acquitted Pidathala Satyam Babu for the rape and murder of B. Pharmacy student Ayesha Meera 11 years ago, and ordered police to pay Rs 1 lakh in costs to the defendant for lapses in the probe and arresting an innocent man.

Mr Babu, who is physically handicapped, was convicted for life in 2010 and has been in prison for eight years. A division bench comprising Justice C.V. Nagarjuna Reddy and Justice M.S.K. Jaiswal was hearing an appeal by P. Satyam Babu challenging the life sentence awarded to him by the Women’s Special Sessions Court in Vijayawada on September 29, 2010.  

Pointing out that the prosecution has failed to produce evidence to prove that the appellant raped the victim and then killed her, the bench noted that the police alone created the story of rape as there was not enough evidence to prove that the victim was raped.

The bench felt that the police brought in the theory of rape to protect the real culprits. The bench ordered immediate release of the appellant.

The bench found fault with the trial court for believing in the police without looking into the lapses in the investigation. The bench observed that though the appellant had been acquitted of certain offences by the courts, the investigation team projected him as a notorious criminal.

High Court points out anomalies
The bench made it clear that the evidence was not sufficient for it to endorse the appellant’s argument that the police had booked him to protect a political family.

The bench said that as it had no power to order compensation to the appellant for torture by the police, and that they are leaving it open to the appellant to sue the government for foisting the case on him.  Recalling the constitution of the Apex Committee by the AP government on February 14, 2017 to review lapses in investigations, the bench said that this was a fit case for the panel.

The bench pointed to anomalies like the police claim that the appellant scaled an eight-foot wall twice with a pedestal in one hand to kill the victim who was sleeping on the second floor of the hostel. “It is unbelievable,” the bench observed, that a man weighing 50 kg and physically challenged, can scale an eight-foot wall with a single hand. The bench said it cannot accept the theory that the appellant entered the room without disturbing the victim’s roommates, committed rape and murder, dragged the body to the toilet and wrote on her body. 

Tags: hyderabad high court
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Sports Gallery

With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Asteroid as big as a bus came closer to Earth than moon last night

(Representational image)
 

Bangladesh refuse to tour Pakistan for Twenty20 series

BCB has rejected all proposals to share revenue although they were open to playing at a neutral venue if needed. (Photo: ICC)
 

After KL Rahul, Ravichandran Ashwin, Murali Vijay likely to miss IPL 2017

Indian regulars Ravichandran Ashwin and Murali Vijay are likely to miss the entire IPL 2017. (Photo: AFP)
 

Not The Ring or Rehnuma, this could be Shah Rukh Khan-Imtiaz film's title

SRK and Imtiaz are collaborating for the very first time.
 

Organisation gives free sex toys to women for closing orgasm gap

The move is set to increase sexual exploration (Photo: YouTube)
 

There’s a sequel to Reliance Jio’s Prime offer?

(Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

BBMP hikes Budget outlay by Rs 575 crore

BBMP

Karnataka: Monorail to provide feeder service for Namma Metro

Revealing this here on Friday, Bengaluru Development Minister K J George explained the government was hoping people would be able to get out of their house, walk to the closest Monorail stop and travel to the Metro.(Representational Image)

Bengaluru: Lingarajapuram flyover work leaves motorists fuming

Road resurfacing work in progress at Lingarajapuram flyover in Bengaluru . (Photo:DC)

Karnataka: Truckers’ stir - farm, realty hit on day 2

Lorries parked near Mysuru on Friday in view of strike called by truck owners against the new insurance policy

Telangana: Truckers to stop moving essentials too

Telangana State Lorry Owners Association, on day-2 of its indefinite strike, announced on Friday that it would stop moving essential commodities like vegetables from Monday to intensify the stir.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham