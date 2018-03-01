search on deccanchronicle.com
Passengers of Bengaluru bound express train fed sedated biscuits, robbed

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 1, 2018, 4:18 pm IST
Updated Mar 1, 2018, 4:18 pm IST
The incident happened when a few youngsters sold biscuits to passengers aboard the train, which had started its journey from Jodhpur.
Around 4 am when the train arrived at the Gudur station in Nellore district, the passengers alerted the railway police and the unconscious passengers were shifted to hospital. (Representational Image)
Bengaluru: At least 13 passengers on the Bengaluru-bound Yeshwantpur Express were robbed of their belongings after they fell unconscious on consuming biscuits that reportedly contained some intoxicants.

The incident, which sounds familiar to a plot out of a Bollywood film, happened in the early hours of Wednesday.

 

According to a report in NDTV, the incident happened when a few youngsters sold biscuits to passengers aboard the train, which had started its journey from Jodhpur. Soon after consuming the biscuits, the victims began to feel drowsy and soon lost consciousness. The youngsters then allegedly stole their valuables and managed to escape. Later, their families realised that gold and other items were missing from their bags, police said.

Six of them seem to have developed serious health consequences, said an officer.

"We are trying to get the CCTV footage of the station from where they boarded the train that could show what exactly happened. Right now, there is no clarity on how many people were there, and who those people were. We are talking to eyewitnesses and railway staff to understand if they got on to the train with the intention to rob or if it was a prank and how did they flee," a senior police officer told NDTV.

Meanwhile, the police have sent the food sample for investigation.

