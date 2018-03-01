search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Kancheepuram Sankara Mutt seer Jayendra Saraswathi laid to rest

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 1, 2018, 1:12 pm IST
Updated Mar 1, 2018, 1:12 pm IST
The 69th pontiff of Kancheepuram Sankara Mutt was laid to rest close to his guru Chandrasekharendra Saraswati’s grave.
Junior pontiff Sri Vijayendra Saraswathi performed several rituals starting around 7 am. The rituals included abhishekam, puja and arati. However, people from outside were not allowed to participate in the rituals. (Photo: PTI)
 Junior pontiff Sri Vijayendra Saraswathi performed several rituals starting around 7 am. The rituals included abhishekam, puja and arati. However, people from outside were not allowed to participate in the rituals. (Photo: PTI)

Kanchipuram: Sri Jayendra Saraswathi, the 69th pontiff of Kancheepuram Sankara Mutt who died on Wednesday at the age of 82 years, was laid to rest close to his guru Sri Chandrasekharendra Saraswati’s grave in the brindavan (burial place) on the mutt premises in Kancheepuram around 11 am on Thursday.

Junior pontiff Sri Vijayendra Saraswathi performed several rituals starting around 7 am. The rituals included abhishekam, puja and arati. However, people from outside were not allowed to participate in the rituals.

 

Also Read: Final rituals for burial ceremony of Kanchi Shankaracharya Jayendra Saraswathi begin

Devotees from various parts of the country visited the mutt throughout the night and paid homage to Sri Jayendra Saraswathi.

After the rituals, the acharya was taken around the brindavan and laid to rest.

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Union ministers DV Sadanand Gowda and Pon Radhakrishnan and other dignitaries paid homage to the acharya on Thursday morning.

Tags: sri jayendra saraswathi, kancheepuram sankara mutt, sri vijayendra saraswathi, banwarilal purohit
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Kanchipuram




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

EU piles pressure on internet giants to remove extremist content

European governments have said that extremist content on the web has influenced lone-wolf attackers who have killed people in several European cities after being radicalised.
 

World’s first 'Android iPhone X' debuts at MWC 2018, priced at $149

The smartphone comes packed with an eight-core chipset clubbed with 4GB RAM/ 32GB of storage with a microSD card support for expansion.
 

SRK, Big B pay touching tribute to Sridevi on Twitter after seeing her for last time

Sridevi was aged 54 at the time of her death.
 

Here are the essentials of Holi detox

Traditionally Holi colours were made from herbs and spring flowers and such preparations had therapeutic effect on our health. (Photo: PTI)
 

Apple’s all-touch keyboard for Macbook could change the way you type

The patent shows Apple’s intention to use an OLED panel for the keyboard panel whereas the other half remains the same like conventional laptops. (Representative Image)
 

Period pains are as painful as a heart attack or migraine, say doctors

Women the world over endure the sheer agony of period pains, month in, month out and it is only now doctors have put those cramps into clear perspective. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kerala Child Rights commission files case against Kuthiyottam ritual

Kuthiyottam performed as part of the Pongala festival by young boys, who are made to undergo penance. (Photo: sreelekhaips.blogspot.in)

PNB fraud: ED attaches Rs 1,217 cr assets of Nirav Modi’s uncle Mehul Choksi

Mehul Choksi and Nirav Modi are being probed by the ED and other agencies following a complaint by the Punjab National Bank that they allegedly cheated it to the tune of Rs 12,000 crore (Photo: File)

Angry Mumbaikars to burn 58-feet tall effigy of Nirav Modi on Holi

The residents of BDD Chawl in Mumbai's Worli area have created a 58-feet high effigy of Nirav Modi, symbolising the evil character of Holika, to burn it as a part of the festival's tradition. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Brace self to sweat more this summer, IMD predicts high temperatures from Mar-May

Though the forecast projected higher than normal temperature across the country, months from march to May are likely to be particularly merciless in north India. (Representational Image | File)

Final rituals for burial ceremony of Kanchi Shankaracharya Jayendra Saraswathi begin

Jayendra Saraswathi, regarded as one of the most influential spiritual leaders of his time but whose shock arrest in a murder case robbed the spiritual shine of the Kanchi mutt, died in Kanchipuram on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham