Kancheepuram Sankara Mutt seer Jayendra Saraswathi laid to rest

Kanchipuram: Sri Jayendra Saraswathi, the 69th pontiff of Kancheepuram Sankara Mutt who died on Wednesday at the age of 82 years, was laid to rest close to his guru Sri Chandrasekharendra Saraswati’s grave in the brindavan (burial place) on the mutt premises in Kancheepuram around 11 am on Thursday.

Junior pontiff Sri Vijayendra Saraswathi performed several rituals starting around 7 am. The rituals included abhishekam, puja and arati. However, people from outside were not allowed to participate in the rituals.

Devotees from various parts of the country visited the mutt throughout the night and paid homage to Sri Jayendra Saraswathi.

After the rituals, the acharya was taken around the brindavan and laid to rest.

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Union ministers DV Sadanand Gowda and Pon Radhakrishnan and other dignitaries paid homage to the acharya on Thursday morning.