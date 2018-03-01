search on deccanchronicle.com
Fight against terrorism, radicalisation was not against any religion: Modi

DECCAN CHRONICLE / PTI
Published Mar 1, 2018, 1:36 pm IST
Updated Mar 1, 2018, 3:47 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India had been a 'cradle of all major religions in the world'.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a conference on 'Islamic Heritage: Promoting Understanding & Moderation', where Jordan's King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein was also present. (Photo: Twitter | @MEAIndia)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the fight against terrorism and radicalisation was not against any religion, but against a mindset that misguides the young.

Every religion promotes human values, the Prime Minister said in his address at a conference on 'Islamic Heritage: Promoting Understanding & Moderation', where Jordan's King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein was also present.

 

India, the Prime Minister added, had been a "cradle of all major religions in the world".

Indian democracy is a celebration of age old pluralism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. 

According to him, all faiths promote human values. "... therefore, our youth should associate themselves with the humanitarian aspects of Islam and should also able to use modern technology", he said.

Sharing his views on religion, Abdullah II said faith should hold humanity together.

Faith allows us to prosper and thrive, he said while emphasising that people should reject voices which spread hatred.

"Our strongest defence against turmoil is inclusion," he said. 

In his address, Abdullah II also lauded India’s religious plurality in success against extremism. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented Jordan's King Abdullah II an Urdu translation of the book 'A Thinking Person's Guide to Islam' written by King's first cousin HRH Prince Ghazi bin Muhammad.

