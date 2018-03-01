search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Brace self to sweat more this summer, IMD predicts high temperatures from Mar-May

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 1, 2018, 12:10 pm IST
Updated Mar 1, 2018, 12:10 pm IST
The forecast for the March to May period is prepared on the basis of prevailing initial conditions in February.
Though the forecast projected higher than normal temperature across the country, months from march to May are likely to be particularly merciless in north India. (Representational Image | File)
 Though the forecast projected higher than normal temperature across the country, months from march to May are likely to be particularly merciless in north India. (Representational Image | File)

New Delhi: This year, half of the country could witness a hot spring and a scorching summer as the Met office has predicted an over 1 degree Celsius increase in normal temperature from March to May.

Though the forecast projected higher than normal temperature across the country, these months are likely to be particularly merciless in north India.

 

Delhi, along with Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan, is likely to see average temperatures rise over 1.5 degrees above normal. However, the maximum rise has been projected in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Average temperatures could be a massive 2.3 degrees higher than usual in the two hill states.

The seasonal forecast, released by the India Meteorological Department on Wednesday, projects higher than normal temperature across India.

The forecsast noted that the seasonal average maximum temperature  is likely to be warmer than normal by more than 1 degree Celsius over Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, HCD (Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi), Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Gujarat and Arunachal Pradesh. It is likely to be more than 0.5 degree Celsius over Kerala, Tamil Nadu, south interior Karnataka and Rayalaseema. Remaining subdivisions are likely to experience maximum temperature anomalies between 0.5 degree Celsius and 1 degree Celsius.

It also added that there is about 52 per cent probability that maximum temperatures in the core heat wave zone during March to May will touch their peak. This in turn suggests that normal to above normal heat wave conditions are likely in the zone during the season. This zone covers the states of Delhi, Punjab, Himachal, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Rajasthan, UP, Gujarat, MP, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Bengal, Orissa and Telangana, Marathwada, Vidarbha, Madhya Maharashtra and coastal Andhra.

IMD said the regions where the temperature rise is likely to be moderate are south India and four northeastern states. The outlook shows that the seasonal average mean temperature in Tamil Nadu, south interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema and north-eastern states of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura is likely to be less than 0.5 degree Celsius above normal.

The forecast for the March to May period is prepared on the basis of prevailing initial conditions in February.

According to a report in The Times of India, D Sivananda Pai, head of IMD’s long term forecasting division which made the forecast said, “In the absence of other large scale signals during the March-May period, the increased temperatures predicted in the forecast can be attributed to global warming.”

“A majority of international weather models have been showing increased temperatures in most parts of the world in the recent years. This shows a global warming trend,” he added.

The outlook, however, carried a positive sign for a normal monsoon this year as it noted that La Nina conditions over equatorial Pacific conditions are likely to be moderate till spring season and are likely to start weakening thereafter.

The outlook indicated “above normal” maximum, minimum and mean temperatures across the country.

The IMD said, “Overall, the temperature anomaly patterns show increase in the magnitudes of the anomalies from southeastern parts to the north-western parts of the country.”

Tags: heat wave conditions, india meterological department, met department
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

EU piles pressure on internet giants to remove extremist content

European governments have said that extremist content on the web has influenced lone-wolf attackers who have killed people in several European cities after being radicalised.
 

World’s first 'Android iPhone X' debuts at MWC 2018, priced at $149

The smartphone comes packed with an eight-core chipset clubbed with 4GB RAM/ 32GB of storage with a microSD card support for expansion.
 

SRK, Big B pay touching tribute to Sridevi on Twitter after seeing her for last time

Sridevi was aged 54 at the time of her death.
 

Here are the essentials of Holi detox

Traditionally Holi colours were made from herbs and spring flowers and such preparations had therapeutic effect on our health. (Photo: PTI)
 

Apple’s all-touch keyboard for Macbook could change the way you type

The patent shows Apple’s intention to use an OLED panel for the keyboard panel whereas the other half remains the same like conventional laptops. (Representative Image)
 

Period pains are as painful as a heart attack or migraine, say doctors

Women the world over endure the sheer agony of period pains, month in, month out and it is only now doctors have put those cramps into clear perspective. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Final rituals for burial ceremony of Kanchi Shankaracharya Jayendra Saraswathi begin

Jayendra Saraswathi, regarded as one of the most influential spiritual leaders of his time but whose shock arrest in a murder case robbed the spiritual shine of the Kanchi mutt, died in Kanchipuram on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

Cong leader Mallikarjun Kharge writes to Modi, will not attend Lokpal meet

Congress leader Mallokarjun Kharge said the Modi govt had made changes in various statutes such as the Delhi special police establishment (amendment) bill, 2014 to substitute the 'leader of opposition' with the 'leader of the single largest party' in the selection committee. (Photo: File)

More Delhi University students attacked by semen-filled balloon, cops intervene

Students demanded immediate action and also announced an agitation and a march near the college, condemning the incidents. (Photo: Pixabay)

I'm not Hindustan leaver but Hindustan returner: Karti's jibe at govt in court

Karti Chidambaram was arrested from Chennai airport by the CBI on Wednesday in connection with a corruption case. (Photo: ANI | File)

To world Sridevi was Chandni but she was my love, writes Boney Kapoor

In the letter, Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor asked that the family be allowed to grieve in private. (Photo: DC | File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham