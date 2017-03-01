Nation, Current Affairs

Madhya Pradesh: Minor girls sell blood to pay warden

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published Mar 1, 2017, 1:52 am IST
Updated Mar 1, 2017, 2:26 am IST
S. Jain took cognisance of the matter and ordered disciplinary action against her.
Assistant commissioner of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe commission of MP, S. Jain took cognisance of the matter and ordered disciplinary action against her.
 Assistant commissioner of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe commission of MP, S. Jain took cognisance of the matter and ordered disciplinary action against her. (Representational image)

Bhopal: Two tribal minor girls, inmates of a government-run residential school in a Madhya Pradesh district, were on Tuesday spotted at a local hospital offering to sell their blood to raise money to pay their warden.

Baidehi Thakur, warden of Gaddha residential school for tribal girls in Jabalpur district, was removed from her post when the unsavory incident of the two inmates of the ‘kanyashram’ offering to sell their blood to meet her alleged extortion demand, came to light, official sources said.

Assistant commissioner of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe commission of MP,  S. Jain took cognisance of the matter and ordered disciplinary action against her.

