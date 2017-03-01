Nation, Current Affairs

Kanhaiya joins DU march, preaches non-violence; go back, says ABVP

PTI
Published Mar 1, 2017, 9:18 am IST
Updated Mar 1, 2017, 9:23 am IST
ABVP supporters objected to his visit on the DU campus and shouted slogans of ‘go back Kanhaiya’ and tried to disrupt his speech.
Kanhaiya Kumar, former President of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union addresses JNU students during their protest march against ABVP at North Campus in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: JNU student Kanhaiya Kumar, out on bail in a sedition case, on Tuesday joined the anti-ABVP march at the Delhi University demanding "non-violence" on campuses even as ABVP members raised "go back Kanhaiya" slogans.

The protest march by students and teachers of various universities here came after widespread violence between ABVP and AISA members on February 22 at the DU's Ramjas College.

The clashes took place over cancellation of an invite to JNU students Umar Khalid and Shehla Rashid for addressing a seminar at the College.

Kanhaiya, who led the protesters in shouting his traditional "azaadi" slogans, clarified at the march that he wasn't participating in the protest as a "JNU student or Leftist" but as a student like others who are demanding "non-violence on university campuses".

"You (ABVP) can't enforce one particular ideology on anyone and there should be room for discussion. You differ with our idea of patriotism, nationalism, free speech or anything under the sun. Come have a discussion with us but kindly don't indulge in any violence," he said while addressing the protesters.

ABVP supporters, objected to his visit on the DU campus and shouted slogans of "go back Kanhaiya" and tried to disrupt his speech.

Police, however, thwarted the attempt by ABVP supporters and did not let them come near the actual site of the march.

Kanhaiya has been at the centre of controversy since last February when he was arrested in a sedition case over an event on JNU campus where anti-national slogans were allegedly raised.

Khalid and another student, Anirban Bhattacharya, were also arrested in the same case.

Tags: kanhaiya kumar, abvp, ramjas college clash
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

