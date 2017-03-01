Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad High Court’s shock treatment to Centre on doctors allotment

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 1, 2017, 1:26 am IST
Updated Mar 1, 2017, 2:32 am IST
They brought to the notice of the court that the court in earlier case directed the Centre not to make any final allotment.
Hyderabad High Court
 Hyderabad High Court

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad High Court on Tuesday suspended operation of the final allotment order made by the Centre allotting doctors working in TS to AP.

A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice Shameem Akhter was granting the interim order while dealing with two separate petitions by Dr Bathini Kezia and Dr S. Narendra Babu, both civil assistant surgeons, working in Hyderabad and Mahbubnagar challenging the final allotment order.

Dr K. Lakshmi Narasimha and P.V. Krishnaiah, counsels for the petitioners, submitted that final allotment order issued by the Centre was contrary to the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act 2014 and also the Constitution wherein any discrimination based on nativity alone was illegal.

They submitted that as per the Reorganisation Act, the only method by which any person could be allotted was by way of the option exercised by him or her.

They contended that the provision of the Act 2014 prevails over the Article 371 D of the Constitution and also the Presidential Order and the post of Civil Assistant Surgeon is a state-wide post and not a zonal one.

Counsels told the court that final allotment order which was based purely on nativity and without any consideration of the option of the petitioners for TS, which amounts to violation of their fundamental rights.

They brought to the notice of the court that the court in earlier case directed the Centre not to make any final allotment.

Counsel for Telangana opposed the petitions, stating that what was done earlier was at the time of tentative allotment and now that the final allotment order was issued and since the petitioners were relieved no order could be passed.

Reacting to the submissions, the ACJ observed that in the earlier matter, substantial questions of law were raised and the Centre directed not to make any final allotment. Just because the final allotment were made and persons were relieved could not be countenanced, the ACJ said.

Tags: hyderabad high court, civil assistant surgeon
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Technology Gallery

As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Virat Kohli is human and he had to fail one day, says Sourav Ganguly

Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly said Virat Kohli will make a strong comeback against the Steve Smith-led Australia in Bengaluru. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Bollywood celebrities slam Randeep, Sehwag; bat for Gurmehar Kaur

Randeep had issued a clarification early today.
 

Adhyayen gets into a nasty Twitter fight over his father's 'cocained actress' comment

Shekhar did backtrack later insinuating that he had meant someone entirely different.
 

Narendra Modi meets India’s T20 World Cup winning blind cricket team

India beat arch-rivals Pakistan by nine wickets to successfully defend its T20 World Cup title. (Photo: Narendra Modi/Twitter)
 

India vs Australia: Pune pitch rated 'poor' by ICC match referee

The Pune Test, which commenced on February 23, got over in under three days and the pitch for the match was criticised heavily as it started turning from first day. (Photo: PTI)
 

Mumbai University software changes student’s name from ‘Kite’ to ‘Patang’

Mumbai University (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Karnataka: Saving Bandipur from the big blaze; help pours in

Relief material provided to fire-fighters at Bandipur reserve

Wrap-up: Sanskari Censor Board — A deja vu

A still from Lipstick Under My Burkha

Wrap-up: BJP wins big in Maharashtra polls

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo: PTI)

Wrap-up: Beware! This is Trump’s US

Srinivas Kuchibhotla working at the Garmin headquarters in Olathe, was killed in the shooting at a restaurant in Kansas on Wednesday night. (Photo: AP)

Kansas shooting: Careful India rules out demarche over murder

Family members perform the final rites during Srinivas Kuchibhotla’s funeral in the city. Kuchibhotla was murdered in a race crime on February 22, in Kansas, United States (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham