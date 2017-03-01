Nation, Current Affairs

Congress MLC gave Rs 65 crore to Siddaramaiah’s family: Yeddyurappa

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 1, 2017, 2:37 am IST
Updated Mar 1, 2017, 10:56 am IST
The BJP is collecting evidence to prove this and will expose the hypocrisy of the Congress' so called transparent administration, says BSY.
B S Yeddyurappa. (Photo: PTI)
Bengaluru: Adding to his string of accusations against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah,  BJP state chief,  B.S.Yeddyurappa on Tuesday claimed that Congress MLC, Govindaraju had admitted in his controversial diary to giving his family Rs 65 crore.

Mr Yeddyurappa, who inducted former JD(S) MLA from Uttar Kannada, Dinakar Shetty and Congress leader, Pramod Hegde into the BJP here, warned that more damaging content of the diary would soon emerge. 

Earlier, the former chief minister had claimed that a huge payoff was made by Mr Siddaramaiah to top Congress leaders to ensure he remained in his post, triggering a huge controversy.

"So far only four pages of the diary have been revealed. If  its full content is published, Mr. Siddaramaiah will have nothing left to say about me or the BJP and  ministers in his cabinet will be in big trouble as it has information on their donations to the party high command. The BJP is collecting evidence to prove this and will expose the hypocrisy of the Congress' so called transparent administration,"  he declared.

Recalling that when he first spoke about the diary, Congress leaders had dismissed it, he wondered why  the Chief Minister was keeping mum even after the media had published its contents.

"Once television channels air the contents of the Govinda Raju diary, Mr Siddaramaiah will have to hide in his house. He cannot ignore the diary as Mr. Govindaraju has already confessed that it belongs to him," he said, also warning that if the Congress government reopened old cases against him, he would not take it lying down.

Mr Yeddyurappa also claimed that   some 10 to 15 leaders from the Congress and JD(S) were slated to join the BJP in the near future.

