search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Virat Kohli and co will be going into the game with a lot of confidence after beating Faf du Plessis-led South Africa in the final Test in Johannesburg. (Photo: AP) LIVE| South Africa vs India, 1st ODI: Hosts win toss, elect to bat
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Jaitley announces incentives for senior citizens; Rs 50k interest income exempted

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 1, 2018, 2:14 pm IST
Updated Feb 1, 2018, 2:15 pm IST
Deduction limit for health insurance and medical expenditure has been raised from Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000 under Section 80D.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday announced a slew of incentives for senior citizens in the Union Budget 2018. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday announced a slew of incentives for senior citizens in the Union Budget 2018. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday announced a slew of incentives for senior citizens in the Union Budget 2018.

For senior citizens, exemption of interest income on bank deposits was raised to Rs 50,000 from the current Rs 10,000, Jaitley said, adding that tax will not be deducted at source on fixed deposits.

 

Finance Minister also announced that Rs 7.5 lakh per senior citizen limit for investment in interest-bearing LIC schemes has been doubled to Rs 15 lakh.

In addition, deduction limit for health insurance and medical expenditure was raised from Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000 under Section 80D. In cases of critical illness, deduction limit in medical expenses was increased from from Rs 60,000 (80,000 for very senior citizens) to Rs 1 lakh under Section 80DDB.

Jaitley presented the Union Budget 2018 in Parliament on Thursday. The budget is the last budget of the BJP-led NDA government prior to the Lok Sabha election slated to be held in 2019.

Tags: union budget 2018, arun jaitley, narendra modi, indian economy, senior citizen
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Killer whale learns to say 'hello'

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Airline prohibits woman from taking her emotional support peacock on a flight

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

LIVE| South Africa vs India, 1st ODI: Hosts win toss, elect to bat

Virat Kohli and co will be going into the game with a lot of confidence after beating Faf du Plessis-led South Africa in the final Test in Johannesburg. (Photo: AP)
 

Super blue blood moon can mess with your sleep and mood

A picture taken on January 31, 2018 shows the moon during a lunar eclipse, referred to as the "super blue blood moon" up in the sky above the Bosphorus straits in Istanbul. (Photo: AFP)
 

Full-fat milk may be better for your heart than skimmed, new study finds

Full-fat milk may be better for your heart than skimmed, researchers say. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Gamer paralysed from waist down following 20-hour internet café binge

According to one of his friends, he had lost sensation completely, and couldn't move at all. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Budget 2018: Salary hike for Prez, vice-prez, governors; know how much they'll get

The Union Budget 2018 announced an upward revision of salaries of the President, Vice-President and Governors. (Photo: File | PTI)

Budget 2018: Govt raises education cess to 4 pc, promises no segmentation in schools

Jaitley promised to provide education holistically without segmentation from pre-nursery to Class-12 and move from black board to digital board. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Budget 2018: World-class trains, better infrastructure, Railways get Rs 1.48 L Cr

Jaitley pointed out that 600 stations have been earmarked for modernisation by the Railways with focus on suburban rail network in Mumbai and Bangalore. (Photo: File)

Budget 2018: Boost for farmers, blow to market investors, feeble tax sop for salaried

While presenting the Union Budget 2018, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the Budget will focus on agriculture and rural economy, health, infrastructure and senior citizens. (Photo: PTI)

Union Budget 2018: Govt ensures payment of full MSP even if farmers sell below price

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the focus is on low-cost farming, higher MSP. (Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham