Nation, Current Affairs

SC adopts roster system, to effect from Jan 5; CJI to hear all PIL cases

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 1, 2018, 4:39 pm IST
Updated Feb 1, 2018, 5:10 pm IST
CJI Dipak Misra in January had examined suggestions from stakeholders to bring transparency in allocation of sensitive PILs to judges.
As per the new roaster system, the apex court's Chief Justice of India bench will hear all the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) cases. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday adopted roster system for the allocation of matters to judges. The order of the CJI was made public on the official website of the apex court.

As per the new roster system, the apex court's Chief Justice of India bench will hear all the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) cases.

 

Roster system will come into effect from February 5.

CJI Dipak Misra in January had examined suggestions from stakeholders to bring transparency in allocation of sensitive PILs to judges.

One of the PILs dealt with BH Loya's death case.

During the press conference on January 12, the four judges - justices Jasti Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, MB Lokur and Kurian Joseph - had raised various issues, including the allocation of important and sensitive PILs, and questioned the manner in which the CJI was allocating them to a particular bench.

The PILs in the Loya case was one of them which were being heard by a bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra who later rescued himself from it.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags: supreme court, loya death, roster system, cji, dipak misra, sc uprising
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




