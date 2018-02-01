search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Rs 10,508 crore! Bonanza for Karnataka govt staff before poll

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 1, 2018, 2:56 am IST
Updated Feb 1, 2018, 3:03 am IST
Employees to get massive 30 per cent hike with effect from April.
Receiving the recommendations of the commission from former IAS officer, Srinivas Murthy, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the government would implement them after Cabinet approval.
 Receiving the recommendations of the commission from former IAS officer, Srinivas Murthy, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the government would implement them after Cabinet approval.

Bengaluru: Government employees are in for a  massive 30 per cent pay hike in Karnataka  on the recommendation of the Sixth Pay Commission. The state government, which has accepted the hike for  its 5.2 lakh employees, will have to shell out an additional Rs 10508 crore every year to pay it.

The wage revision is applicable to all government aided school, local body and university employees. The commission has also recommended minimum wages of Rs 17000 and maximum of Rs 1,50,600 exclusive of perks for government employees and  increased the minimum pension to Rs 8500 and  maximum pension to Rs 75300. While the pension review will be applicable from July, 2017, the wages revision will come into effect from April, 2018.

 

While the salary has gone up, the HRA has been revised from the present 30 per cent,  20 per cent and 10 per cent slab to a 24 per cent, 16 per cent and 8 per cent slab respectively.

Receiving the recommendations of the commission from former IAS officer, Srinivas Murthy, Chief Minister  Siddaramaiah said the government would implement them after Cabinet approval. 

In more good news for the employees, he assured that he would direct the Commission to submit another set of recommendations to hike the salaries of those who do not fall in its purview  in three months. “I will come back as Chief Minister and will implement this recommendation when I do,'' he declared.

Besides the 30 per cent hike, the commission has recommended more facilities for government employees and suggested there should be no change in the present retirement age of 60. But  it has asked the government to reduce the limit set on voluntary retirement from the present 15 to 10 years.

Tags: karnataka government
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Honor 9 Lite review: An affordable phone for show-offs

The Honor 9 Lite is a fresh proposition with combination of an all-glass body with an 18:9 narrow-bezel display and decent performance.
 

Undercover camera catches landlord offering sex for rent to woman

Undercover camera catches landlord offering sex for rent to woman. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

NRI doctor delivers baby on 35,000 feet in air

Although Hemal's practice area is urology, he delivered seven babies during medical school although never on the floor of a jetliner. (Facebook/ Sij Hemal)
 

Rakul Preet Singh and Rana Daggubati are the new couple in town? Actress reacts

Rana Daggubati was the narrator in Rakul Preet Singh starrer 'Winner.'
 

Here are few dating trends people need to beware of

Trends like ‘cushioning’ which involves having someone on the side in case the relationship goes bad are well known (Photo: AFP)
 

Woman gets death threats for trying to raise funds for breast reduction online

Jasmin Vlassi was also embarrassed to run in front of people from the other sex (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

 Ooty: Frost in Nilgiris may hit tea output

Frosting in the lawns in Kulicholai area in Ooty on Wednesday morning. (Photo: DC)

700 women constables pass out from Telangana State Police Academy

The She Teams concept introduced by the state police is drawing a lot of appreciation countrywide.

Salary cut enforced on transport strikers in Chennai

Hefty salary cuts are being imposed on the employees of the state transport corporations who had struck work earlier this month as the government has applied the ‘no-work-no-pay’ norm to them.

Bikes roll out at Miyapur Metro station

To ensure the last-mile connectivity, one-way rental bikes at Rs 4 per km have started at Miyapur Metro Rail station.

Hyderabad: Traffic police save man who suffered cardiac arrest

Traffic police
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham