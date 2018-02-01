search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Virat Kohli and co will be going into the game with a lot of confidence after beating Faf du Plessis-led South Africa in the final Test in Johannesburg. (Photo: AP) LIVE| South Africa vs India, 1st ODI: Hosts win toss, elect to bat
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Judge Loya death case: Cong demands SC-monitored probe

ANI
Published Feb 1, 2018, 2:32 pm IST
Updated Feb 1, 2018, 2:32 pm IST
The Judge Loya case was one of many issues raised by four Supreme Court judges in the January 13 press conference.
Justice Loya, at the time of his death in December 2014, was hearing the politically-sensitive Sohrabuddin Sheikh police encounter case. (Photo: Facebook)
 Justice Loya, at the time of his death in December 2014, was hearing the politically-sensitive Sohrabuddin Sheikh police encounter case. (Photo: Facebook)

New Delhi: The Congress demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the death of special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) judge Justice BH Loya citing doubts raised by the deceased judge’s sister and other family members.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Congress leader and senior lawyer Kapil Sibal pointed out various discrepancies and stressed that the case must be probed thoroughly.

 

“Judge Loya was under severe pressure at the time of his demise and truth must come out. As far as impeachment (of CJI Dipak Misra) is concerned, the matter is serious. Leaders of the Left parties have spoken to us. We are also talking to others. Such decisions cannot be taken in a hurry,” he said.

“If the sister and father said they are ‘in grave doubts’ and the demeanour of the young man (Loya’s son) should make us draw our own conclusions,” he added.

The Judge Loya case was one of many issues raised by four Supreme Court judges in the January 13 press conference. They alleged that the CJI was assigning cases to benches of his personal preference.

Justice Loya, at the time of his death in December 2014, was hearing the politically-sensitive Sohrabuddin Sheikh police encounter case in which BJP chief Amit Shah was an accused along with several others. Shah was subsequently discharged from the case by the judge who took over the case.

Tags: supreme court, cbi, bh loya, loya death case, sohrabuddin encounter case, kapil sibal
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Killer whale learns to say 'hello'

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Airline prohibits woman from taking her emotional support peacock on a flight

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

LIVE| South Africa vs India, 1st ODI: Hosts win toss, elect to bat

Virat Kohli and co will be going into the game with a lot of confidence after beating Faf du Plessis-led South Africa in the final Test in Johannesburg. (Photo: AP)
 

Super blue blood moon can mess with your sleep and mood

A picture taken on January 31, 2018 shows the moon during a lunar eclipse, referred to as the "super blue blood moon" up in the sky above the Bosphorus straits in Istanbul. (Photo: AFP)
 

Full-fat milk may be better for your heart than skimmed, new study finds

Full-fat milk may be better for your heart than skimmed, researchers say. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Gamer paralysed from waist down following 20-hour internet café binge

According to one of his friends, he had lost sensation completely, and couldn't move at all. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Budget 2018: Salary hike for Prez, VP, governors; know how much they'll get

The Union Budget 2018 announced an upward revision of salaries of the President, Vice-President and Governors. (Photo: File | PTI)

Budget 2018: Education cess raised to 4 pc; no segmentation in schools

Jaitley promised to provide education holistically without segmentation from pre-nursery to Class-12 and move from black board to digital board. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Jaitley announces incentives for senior citizens; Rs 50k interest income exempted

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday announced a slew of incentives for senior citizens in the Union Budget 2018. (Photo: PTI/File)

Budget 2018: World-class trains, better infrastructure, Railways get Rs 1.48 L Cr

Jaitley pointed out that 600 stations have been earmarked for modernisation by the Railways with focus on suburban rail network in Mumbai and Bangalore. (Photo: File)

Budget 2018: Boost for farmers, blow to market investors, feeble tax sop for salaried

While presenting the Union Budget 2018, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the Budget will focus on agriculture and rural economy, health, infrastructure and senior citizens. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham