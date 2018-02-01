search on deccanchronicle.com
IAF officer in custody for involvement in spying, says sources

Published Feb 1, 2018, 12:26 am IST
Updated Feb 1, 2018, 3:06 am IST
The officer posted here was indulging in certain unwanted activities through unauthorised electronic devices which is against orders.
New Delhi: An IAF officer has been taken into custody by the force for alleged involvement in spying, sources said on Wednesday.

The officer posted here was indulging in certain unwanted activities through unauthorised electronic devices which is against orders.

 

The officer was taken into custody a couple of days ago and a team of the IAF’s security and investigation is questioning him. The “unwanted” activities by the officer were discovered during the routine counter intelligence surveillance, the sources said. The identity and rank of the officer has been kept secret. Probe is also on to find out whether the officer has passed on any sensitive information to anyone.     

Tags: spying
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




