Budget 2018: Education cess raised to 4 pc; no segmentation in schools

Published Feb 1, 2018, 2:10 pm IST
Updated Feb 1, 2018, 2:26 pm IST
Jaitley proposed to launch a scheme to revitalise research-based education with Rs 1 lakh crore in the next four years.
Jaitley promised to provide education holistically without segmentation from pre-nursery to Class-12 and move from black board to digital board. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday presented the Union Budget 2018 in the Parliament with focus on agriculture sector, rural economy, healthcare, education, infrastructure, fiscal deficit and taxes.

On education, the finance minister spoke on how the quality can be improved. "Technology will be the biggest driver in improving education," he said.

 

Presenting his fifth straight budget in the Lok Sabha, Jaitley raised the education cess levied on all taxable income, to 4 per cent from current 3 per cent to collect additional Rs 11,000 cr.

Jaitley promised to provide education holistically without segmentation from pre-nursery to Class-12 and move from black board to digital board.

He proposed integrated B.Ed programme for teachers, to improve quality of teaching.

The Government also promised setting up Eklavya schools for Scheduled Tribe population.

Jaitley proposed to launch a scheme to revitalise research-based education with Rs 1 lakh crore in the next four years.

Jaitley said the Government would set up 18 new schools of planning and architecture. He also proposed a railway university in Gujarat's Vodadara.

