Film shoot in Karnataka High Court: Notice sent to govt

BENGALURU: The High Court on Wednesday heard a petition which stated that the recent photo shoot for a Kannada film on high court premises was a breach of security. The court sent a notice to the state government and adjourned the matter by two weeks. The petition, filed by a city based advocate N.P. Amruthesh V, stated that a photo shoot for the film Ananthu vs Nusrat was done inside the Advocate Association Library on the court premises. The petitioner submitted that actor Vinay Rajkumar, grandson of thespian late Rajkumar, had attended the photo shoot.

The petitioner submitted that as per the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act, 1950, under The Schedule Sl No.17-The name of the parliament or the Legislature of any State, or the Supreme Court, or the High Court of any State, or the Central Secretariat, or the Secretariat of any State Government or any other Government office or the pictorial representation of any building occupied by any of the aforesaid institutions are prohibited.

“Since the security of the High Court was breached when the premises is manned by the Assistant Commissioner of Police, a police complaint dated October 14, 2017 was lodged, and also to the Registrar of High Court. As no reply/action was taken, the petition has been filed before the court,” the petitioner said.

The film crew were unauthorisedly allowed to bring in generators/van, video cameras, electrical equipment, lighting(arch lights) equipment inside the high court premises, the petitioner added.