search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Virat Kohli and co will be going into the game with a lot of confidence after beating Faf du Plessis-led South Africa in the final Test in Johannesburg. (Photo: AP) LIVE| South Africa vs India, 1st ODI: Hosts win toss, elect to bat
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Budget 2018: World-class trains, better infra, Railways get Rs 1.48L cr

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 1, 2018, 2:10 pm IST
Updated Feb 1, 2018, 3:46 pm IST
New world-class train sets, dedicated freight corridors are coming up and electrification is being taken up as a priority task.
Jaitley pointed out that 600 stations have been earmarked for modernisation by the Railways with focus on suburban rail network in Mumbai and Bangalore. (Photo: File)
 Jaitley pointed out that 600 stations have been earmarked for modernisation by the Railways with focus on suburban rail network in Mumbai and Bangalore. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Like the last time, the Government clubbed the Railway Budget together with the Union Budget this time too.

In Budget 2018 which was announced on Thursday, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced a capital expenditure of Rs 1.48 lakh crore for the the Indian Railways.

 

"Over Rs 1.48 lakh crore to be allocated for Railways in next fiscal," Jaitley said.

He proposed a target of doubling 18,000 km of lines and said gauge conversion is underway to eliminate capacity constraints.

The minister said 36,000 km of rail track renewal has been targeted in the coming year while 4,267 unmanned railway crossings on broad gauge routes are to be eliminated in the next two years.

New world-class train sets are being manufactured, dedicated freight corridors are coming up and electrification being taken up as a priority task for which Indian Railways is expected to explore other avenues to raise funds, the finance minister said.

Also read: Budget 2018: Boost for farmers, blow to market investors, feeble tax sop for salaried

Wifi and CCTVs will be progressively provided in all trains and there will be escalators at stations with 25,000-plus footfall.

The minister also pointed out that 600 stations have been earmarked for modernisation by the Railways. The focus will also be on a suburban rail network in Mumbai and Bangalore.

Declaring that the Railways are going to procure 12,000 wagons, 5,160 coaches and 700 locomotives, Jaitley said that these are "significant achievements of physical targets by Railways."

The finance minister also announced that since the foundation stone of the bullet train had already been laid, an institute will be established in Vadodara where the manpower required for high speed railway projects will be trained.

Laying out a roadmap for the Indian Railways, Jaitley said the focus would be on modernisation of signalling, use of fog safety devices, better passenger amenities and safety in the coming year.

Tags: union budget 2018, arun jaitley, narendra modi, indian economy
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Killer whale learns to say 'hello'

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Airline prohibits woman from taking her emotional support peacock on a flight

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

LIVE| South Africa vs India, 1st ODI: Hosts win toss, elect to bat

Virat Kohli and co will be going into the game with a lot of confidence after beating Faf du Plessis-led South Africa in the final Test in Johannesburg. (Photo: AP)
 

Super blue blood moon can mess with your sleep and mood

A picture taken on January 31, 2018 shows the moon during a lunar eclipse, referred to as the "super blue blood moon" up in the sky above the Bosphorus straits in Istanbul. (Photo: AFP)
 

Full-fat milk may be better for your heart than skimmed, new study finds

Full-fat milk may be better for your heart than skimmed, researchers say. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Gamer paralysed from waist down following 20-hour internet café binge

According to one of his friends, he had lost sensation completely, and couldn't move at all. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Budget for farmers, health for poor, business; will boost ‘New India’, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed the Union Budget ‘development-friendly’ and said it would strengthen the vision of a ‘new India’. (Photo: PTI)

Boost to economy as Budget 2018 allocates Rs 5.97 lakh cr for infrastructure

Arun Jailtey also said the government will develop 10 tourist destinations to attract more visitors. (Photo: PTI)

Judge Loya death case: Cong demands SC-monitored probe

Justice Loya, at the time of his death in December 2014, was hearing the politically-sensitive Sohrabuddin Sheikh police encounter case. (Photo: Facebook)

Budget 2018: Salary hike for Prez, VP, governors; know how much they'll get

The Union Budget 2018 announced an upward revision of salaries of the President, Vice-President and Governors. (Photo: File | PTI)

Budget 2018: Education cess raised to 4 pc; no segmentation in schools

Jaitley promised to provide education holistically without segmentation from pre-nursery to Class-12 and move from black board to digital board. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham