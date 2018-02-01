search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Budget 2018: No bills needed to claim Rs 40k standard deduction

PTI
Published Feb 1, 2018, 7:36 pm IST
Updated Feb 1, 2018, 7:36 pm IST
The budget has given a large benefit of flat Rs 40k as a standard deduction to the salaried class of taxpayers and pensioners.
CBDT chairman Sushil Chandra said the budget has come like 'another consolidation of tax reforms of the country'. (Photo: Representational/File)
 CBDT chairman Sushil Chandra said the budget has come like 'another consolidation of tax reforms of the country'. (Photo: Representational/File)

New Delhi: Salaried taxpayers and pensioners need not have to furnish any bills or documents to claim the standard deduction of Rs 40,000 announced in the budget on Thursday, according to CBDT chairman Sushil Chandra.

“The budget, this time, has given a large benefit of flat Rs 40,000 as a standard deduction to the salaried class of taxpayers and pensioners. Earlier, some people were getting conveyance allowance and some medical allowance on the basis of production of bills, but now we have removed all individual allowances on production of certain bills among others. It is flat Rs 40,000 to every salary earner. You can straightaway claim it,” Chandra said.

 

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) is the policy-making body of the Income Tax department.

Chandra said the new measure will benefit all salaried employees, without the hassle of filing supporting documents or bills.

“Standard deduction means that it is without documentation. We will give a flat Rs 40,000 deduction out of the salary,” he said.

Till now, this category of taxpayers had to furnish medical bills and an undertaking for conveyance expenses to get benefit of Rs 19,200 under transport allowance and Rs 15,000 under the medical allowance.

The CBDT boss said the budget has come like “another consolidation of tax reforms of the country”.

“We have been wanting to give benefits to all sections of the society including the middle class, the salaried class and the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector and this is what has been done in this budget,” he said.

Chandra said the government has kept its promise and brought the tax rates of corporates down “to 25 per cent up to the turnover of Rs 250 crore, which is a very big step forward in consolidation of tax reforms”.

“This (announcement) covers 99 per cent of the corporate sector and only 1 per cent, that is only about 7,000 companies, are in the tax bracket of 30 per cent tax... To add further, even for these big companies the effective tax rate is 26 per cent,” he said.

When asked as to why the tax slabs were not altered in the favour of the taxpayers, Chandra said as far as personal taxation is the country is concerned, India is either on par with some countries or is much less in taxing the people.

“Hence, there was no need to tinker with tax slabs or rates. We are committed to ensure a very transparent and judicious tax system to the people,” he said.

I think there (taxpayers) concerns, Chandra said, have been well accommodated in the budget on Thursday.

Tags: union budget 2018, arun jaitley, narendra modi, indian economy
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Man spares no expense on cosmetic procedures to look like Marilyn Monroe

Hollywood star Marilyn Monroe. (Photo: AP)
 

People reveal their worst first date experiences on Twitter

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Deepika reveals she was molested at age 14, her reaction to it will make you laud her

Deepika Padukone will next be seen in a film opposite Irrfan Khan.
 

Union Budget 2018: Twitter reacts, and it is funny

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presents the Union Budget 2018-19 in the Lok Sabha, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)
 

Here’s how Sonali Bendre Behl and others keep their New Year health resolutions

Actress and fitness enthusiast, Sonali Bendre Behl says that she has resolved to eat right, no matter what.
 

Here’s how Ramiz Raja praised Rahul Dravid for grooming India U-19 cricketers

Ramiz Raja said having someone like Rahul Dravid as their coach and mentor was a big boost for the Indian youngsters. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

TMC sweeps Bengal bypolls, BJP takes 2nd spot, Congress biggest loser

The bypolls were necessitated following the deaths of Sultan Ahmed, TMC MP from Uluberia Lok Sabha constituency in Howrah district, and Madhusudan Ghose, Congress MLA from Noapara assembly seat in North 24 Parganas district. (Photo: File/PTI)

After being acquitted in 'sleaze audio' case, Kerala min back in LDF cabinet

In a brief ceremony at the Raj Bhavan, Kerala Governor P Sathasivam administered the oath of office and secrecy to Saseendran. (Photo: DC/File)

'Sabka saath sabka vikaas', BJP, allies welcome Budget 2018

Home Minister Rajnath Singh praised the Budget, saying, 'Its a grand budget, lot of announcements for the poor, farmers and tribals which budget will also cement India as a global economic power.' (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Andhra issues not addressed in Budget 2018: TDP

Minister of State for Science and Technology and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader YS Chowdary.

1st defence corridor in TN linking Chennai, B'luru: Sitharaman on Union Budget

An outlay of Rs 2.95 lakh crore was on Thurday set aside for the defence budget for the next fiscal which is an increase of 7.81 per cent over last year's Rs 2.74 lakh crore. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham