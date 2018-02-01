search on deccanchronicle.com
BJP activist’s wife pelts eggs at Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Published Feb 1, 2018, 2:36 am IST
The eggs flew past him and hit some people standing there before falling beside the podium.
BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday narrowly missed being hit by eggs thrown at him by a BJP activist’s wife while he was inaugurating a festival here on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred while Naveen was inaugurating the 7th Talsari Beach Mahotsav in Bhograi block of the district. Sources said the woman, identified as the wife of BJP activist Dillip Kamila, threw two eggs.

The woman came to the event with the eggs, enraged about her husband being picked up by police on Wednesday morning anticipating he might create law and order problems.

The woman was detained and is being interrogated. A group of Youth Congress members in February, 2015, had broken through Naveen’s security cordon and threw eggs at his car.

