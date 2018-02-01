search on deccanchronicle.com
After being acquitted in 'sleaze audio' case, Kerala min back in LDF cabinet

PTI
Published Feb 1, 2018, 7:14 pm IST
Updated Feb 1, 2018, 7:14 pm IST
The oath-taking ceremony attended by the CM and his cabinet colleagues, was boycotted by the Opposition Congress-led UDF.
In a brief ceremony at the Raj Bhavan, Kerala Governor P Sathasivam administered the oath of office and secrecy to Saseendran. (Photo: DC/File)
 In a brief ceremony at the Raj Bhavan, Kerala Governor P Sathasivam administered the oath of office and secrecy to Saseendran. (Photo: DC/File)

Thiruvananthapuram: NCP leader AK Saseendran, who was recently acquitted by a court of sexual harassment charges over which he was forced to quit the LDF cabinet last year, was on Thursday sworn in again as minister.

In a brief ceremony at the Raj Bhavan, Kerala Governor P Sathasivam administered the oath of office and secrecy to Saseendran.

 

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his cabinet colleagues were present at the function, which was boycotted by the Opposition Congress-led UDF.

Saseendran had resigned as Transport minister in March last year after a Malayalam TV channel released an audio clipping of his purported conversation with a woman.

Also Read: Mangalam TV honey trap case: Ex-Kerala min AK Saseendran acquitted

A case was registered against Saseendran after the woman filed a complaint, in which she stated that he had misbehaved with her when she met him for an interview at his office.

The chief judicial magistrate's court here had last week acquitted Saseendran of the charges holding that no case had been made out against him that warranted conviction.

Challenging Saseendran's acquittal, a petitioner has approached the Kerala High Court stating that the woman complainant had been pressured for settlement in the case.

Her plea before the CJM court had been dismissed earlier.

The government had appointed the Justice P S Antony commission to probe the allegations, but it could not ascertain the authenticity of the audio clip.

Thomas Chandy, the NCP's other MLA, had replaced Saseendran as the transport minister. However, Chandy had to quit in November after land encroachment allegations surfaced against him.

The Nationalist Congress Party state leadership had then taken a decision that whoever comes clean of the charges against them first would become the minister again.

The CEO of the TV channel and four journalists were arrested in connection with the 'sleaze audio' and are now out on bail. 

Tags: ak saseendran, ldf, mangalam tv, mangalam journalist, mangalam tv honey-trap case, p sathasivam
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum




