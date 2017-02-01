Nation, Current Affairs

US H1-B visa move 'regressive', Modi must take it up with Trump: Congress

PTI
Published Feb 1, 2017, 9:18 am IST
Updated Feb 1, 2017, 9:19 am IST
Congress leader Anand Sharma said if the US had enough skilled professionals, there was no need for others to be employed there.
Anand Sharma said that one can term the expectations of the Modi government from Donald Trump as "misplaced and premature euphoria".
 Anand Sharma said that one can term the expectations of the Modi government from Donald Trump as "misplaced and premature euphoria".

New Delhi: Congress on Tuesday termed as "regressive" the proposed executive order of the US administration that seeks to double minimum wages of H-1B visa holders, and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take up the matter with President Donald Trump to help protect India's interests.

Congress leader Anand Sharma said both students and IT professionals will be hurt by the proposed measure which he dubbed as an "unfair practice" by the United States.

"This is a regressive measure. It is an unfair practice which the US must not resort to. Because Indian IT professionals and skilled workers have built the US economy," he told PTI.

Sharma said if the US had enough skilled professionals, there was no need for others to be employed there.

He said these were the apprehensions which they had expressed and asked the Prime Minister to seek credible assurances that there will be no targeting of the Indian IT professionals and no discriminatory visa regime will be put in place.

"The worst fears have come true. The Prime Minister should clarify whether when he spoke with President Trump, did he raise this issue and did he seek any assurances? What kind of a partnership we will build further," he said, asking the government to take it up with the new US President.

Sharma said that one can term the expectations of the Modi government from Donald Trump as "misplaced and premature euphoria".

"You have to be hard-nosed and realistic in the conduct of diplomacy and in upholding India's national interests. It is the duty of the Prime Minister and this government to protect and safeguard India's interests and seek those guarantees," he said.

The Congress leader said by proposing more than double the monthly salary of IT professionals, that will make it economically unviable for the IT companies and this is one way to throw them out.

Besides, the students will also be affected as the OTP (optional practical training) which they undertake after their graduation will be curtailed.

The apprehensions come in the wake of a US legislation that proposes doubling of the minimum wages of H-1B visa holders to USD 130,000.

Tags: congress, h1-b visa, donald trump, anand sharma, narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

The draft of the order was leaked and published by some news websites yesterday. (Photo: AP)

Donald Trump's new executive order to clamp down on H1B visas

The executive order increases inspector raj and ends employment authorisation cards to spouses on such work visas.
31 Jan 2017 9:06 AM
External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Vikas Swarup. (Photo: PTI)

H-1B visa issue: India says conveyed interests, concerns to US

Donald Trump is set to sign a new executive order aimed at overhauling H-1B and other work visas.
31 Jan 2017 6:14 PM

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Hrithik, Yami, Farhan, other stars impress with their airport looks
Numerous Bollywood stars were snapped in Mumbai, while others roamed around for professional and personal reasons on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka, Parineeti catch a film, other stars stroll around Mumbai
Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Leone, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Rahul Dholakia and others were seen at the celebration of their film 'Raees' success on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh Khan and Raees team celebrate success in grand style
Numerous Bollywood stars were snapped by shutterbugs at various locations in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Ranveer, Huma, Shilpa, others are quite the fashion icons
Several Bollywood celebrities were seen at the Mumbai airport on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Airport spotting: Shahid-Mira, John, Suniel, Zareen at their delightful best
The team of 'Kaabil' promoted their film on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik and his Kaabil team have an enjoyable time on Kapil Sharma's show
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hrithik asks fans' help to curb piracy, not just of Kaabil but also of Raees

Shah Rukh Khan has worked in several films of Hrithik's father Rakesh Roshan.
 

West Indies’ Andre Russell gets one-year ban for doping breach

The 28-year-old Andre Russell did not file his whereabouts on three occasions in 2015 as required, which constitutes a failed drugs test under World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) guidelines. (Photo: AFP)
 

'Rent-a-monk' business thrives as Japan loses temple ties

Watanabe's employer, Tokyo-based firm Minrevi, said demand for its monk delivery service has spiked since it started in May 2013, as more and more Japanese lose their ties to local temples -- and lose faith in an opaque donation system. (Representational Image)
 

'Peace and love': Shah Rukh and AbRam visit Golden Temple after Raees success

One of the pictures Shah Rukh shared on Twitter.
 

Beware! Hungry lions on the prowl at Bannerghatta Biological park

In fact, the protective metal fence that keeps animals in the forest area is not erected all along the road.
 

I am not interested in joining politics, reveals Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh was seen alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mahira Khan in the film.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

After lawmaker's death, LS Speaker to take call on postponing Budget

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: PTI)

Former Union Minister E Ahamed dies; family says 'not allowed to meet him'

Ahamed had served as Minister of State for External Affairs in the previous UPA government. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Karnataka: Devaraja gone, Lansdowne too?

Devraja market

Karnataka: FB post leads to heated exchanges among Congress workers

Former Karnataka CM S.M. Krishna

Support for SM Krishna swells on home turf

Former CM S.M. Krishna’s supporters hold a meeting in Maddur on Tuesday (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham