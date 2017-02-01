 LIVE !  :  India's batting lineup has looked shaky in T20 cricket, something that Virat Kohli needs to set right ahead of the third and final T20I in Bengaluru. (Photo: BCCI) Live score, India vs England, 3rd T20I: England win toss, put India in to bat first
 
Union Budget 2017: The 10 themes Arun Jaitley focussed on

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 1, 2017, 12:31 pm IST
Updated Feb 1, 2017, 5:36 pm IST
‘We are aware that we need to do more for our people and we will continue to try and fulfil people’s expectations,’ Jaitley said.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Union Budget 2017 in the Parliament on Wednesday by beginning on a positive note and assuring the country that India continues to be a ‘bright spot’ in the world economy.

He proposed to present the budget under ten distinct themes to foster the government’s broad agenda with a focus on the poor and marginalised. Following are the ten themes he spoke of in the budget session: 

1. Farmers - The government has committed itself to double the income of farmers across the country in five years.

2. Rural population - To provide them employment and basic infrastructure  

3. Youth - Energising youth in the country through education, skills and jobs.

4. Poor and the underprivileged - Strengthening the system of social security, health care and affordably housing.   

5. Infrastructure for efficiency, productivity and quality of life.

6. Financial Sector - To achieve growth and stability through stronger institutions.

7. Digital economy for speedy accountability and transparency.

8. Public service, effective governance and efficiency of service delivery through people’s participation.

9. Prudent fiscal management – to ensure optimal deployment of resources and preserve financial stability.

10. Tax administration honouring the honest.

