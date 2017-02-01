Budget 2017 reflects govt's commitment to eliminate corruption: Modi

New Delhi: Soon after Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley finished presenting the Union Budget in Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the measures undertaken by his ministry and said it was devoted to the well-being of the villages, farmers and the poor in the country.

“In many ways this budget will facilitate the changes that our country is going through. This Budget will help small businesses to become competitive in the global market,” Modi said in a special address to the nation after the budget session.

Modi said his government’s commitment to eliminate corruption and black money is reflected in the Budget. In a big announcement, Jaitley had said that political parties cannot receive more than Rs 2000 in cash from a single source as donation. He said the step would prevent future generations of black money and bring in more transparency in political funding.

Modi said the Budget would strengthen India's economy and give it a new meaning.