Cigarettes, pan masala turn dearer, e-rail tickets to be cheaper

New Delhi: Smokers and tobacco consumers will have to shell out more for their indulgence as Finance Minister Arun Jaitley continued with the crackdown on cigarettes and tobacco products by increasing taxes in the Budget for 2017-18.

The finance minister, however, made an attempt to make it more affordable for clean energy sources by cutting duties on solar tempered glass, fuel cell based power generating systems and wind operated energy generator.

The following is a list of items that will turn costlier:

Cigarettes, pan masala, cigar, cheroots, bidis, chewing tobacco

LED lamp components

Cashew nuts (roasted and salted)

Aluminium ores and concentrates

Polymer coated MS tapes used in manufacturing of optical fibres

Silver coins and medallions

Printed circuit board used in making mobile phones

Following is a list items that will turn cheaper: