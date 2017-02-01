Nation, Current Affairs

Supreme Court raps Tamil Nadu on Jallikattu protests

The court which had stayed the notification had reserved judgment on December 7, 2016.
The court also allowed the Centre to withdraw its January 7, 2016 notification permitting Jallikattu with certain conditions and as a result there will not be any verdict challenging this notification. (Representational image)
New Delhi: In a relief to Jallikattu supporters, the Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to stay the recent legislation of the Tamil Nadu assembly but warned the state government not to allow commotion on the streets, reminding that law and order was its prime duty.

The court also allowed the Centre to withdraw its January 7, 2016 notification permitting Jallikattu with certain conditions and as a result there will not be any verdict challenging this notification. The court which had stayed the notification had reserved judgment on December 7, 2016.

A Bench of Justices Dipak Misra and Rohinton Nariman agreed to hear a batch of petitions challenging the validity of the new law enacted by the Tamil Nadu government. The Bench issued notice to Tamil Nadu seeking its response to the petition in six weeks.

