President Pranab Mukherjee praises bold steps by Centre

New Delhi: Lauding the demonetisation decision and the surgical strikes across Line of Control (LoC) as “bold” decisions in the interest of the country, President Pranab Mukherjee on Tuesday favoured a constructive debate on simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha and Assemblies and funding of polls to eradicate money power.

The Government, he said, is committed to combating the “grave challenge” of terrorism and bringing perpetrators of such acts to justice.

In his address to the joint session of both the Houses of Parliament, marking the opening of the Budget session, Mr Mukherjee also spoke about a host of schemes and initiatives covering aspects like housing, LPG connections, electrification, healthcare, education, farmers’ welfare, welfare of the specially-abled, rural development and urban development.

When he referred to the demonetisation decision to fight black money and the surgical strikes, there was thumping of desks by members of the ruling alliance.

He also talked about the issue of holding of joint elections to the Lok Sabha and Assemblies, favouring a larger debate on the subject.

He added that the Rio Olympic results last year and the induction of women in combat roles in the armed forces were shining examples of what a nation can achieve if women are fully empowered as he emphasised that the government wants to make “nari shakti” an integral part of the country’s development agenda.