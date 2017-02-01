Nation, Current Affairs

Opposition jealous of TRS efforts, says K Chandrasekhar Rao

Published Feb 1, 2017
Government making every possible effort for the development of every community and every part of the state, says Telangana CM.
Chief Minister surveys the Bhakta Ramadas Lift Irrigation Scheme after commissioning it in Tirumlayapalem on Tuesday.
Khammam: Stating that the newest state is well on its way to progress and prosperity, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday answered his critics, saying that his government was making every possible effort for the development of every community and every part of the state. Referring to criticism by former Union minister P. Chidambaram and TPCC leaders on Monday, Mr Rao said that the Opposition parties were unable to digest the development works he had taken up during the past 2.5 years.

He was addressing a massive public meeting in Tirumlayapalem after commissioning of the Bhakta Ramadas Lift Irrigation Scheme here. “The TRS government will definitely provide irrigation water to one crore acres. The Sitarama LI project will be completed within one year.  Water from Bhakta Ramadas LI scheme (BRDLIS) has started flowing into the fields of Tirumalayapalem within one year of the work starting,” he said. Apart from commissioning the BRDLIS at Erragaddathanda by switching on the motors, Mr Rao also inspected the Mission Bhagiratha works at Palair.

During his public address, the CM made references to every community in the state like fishermen, Yadav, Goud, Brahmin, adivasis and lambadas, and also artisans like weavers and blacksmiths. He also compared the development works taken up by the previous governments and work put in by the TRS during the past 2.5 years. “The foodgrain storage capacity in TS is only four lakh tonnes; we will increase it to 21 lakh tonnes. The power crisis in the state was solved within six months of the TRS coming to power. Efforts are on to produce 25,000 MW power in TS,” Mr Rao said.

He said that his goal was to strengthen the village economy and bring them on par with urban areas. “To achieve this, financial assistance will be provided to all artisan families. Four lakh sheep units with a 75 per cent subsidy will be given to kuruma gollas. Likewise, fishermen will be encouraged by all implements being provided to them. As many as 501 residential schools will come up for Dalit and tribal boys in the state,” Mr Rao said. In an apparent reference to TJAC chairman M. Kodandaram’s criticism that he has not kept his promises, the CM said that about 20,000 contract employees in the power sector and another 25,000 in other departments have been regularised. “Eligible home guards will be appointed as cops; the matter is being finalised. TRS has been extending good governance to the people and corruption is being checked in every sector. Congress leaders have failed to notice this,” Mr Rao said.

