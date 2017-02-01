Nation, Current Affairs

No vision, no idea, nothing for farmers: Rahul Gandhi on Union Budget 2017

PTI
Published Feb 1, 2017, 2:39 pm IST
Updated Feb 1, 2017, 2:39 pm IST
'It is just 'sher-o shayari' in the budget. There is nothing for farmers and youth and nothing for job creation,' Rahul Gandhi said.
Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi at Parliament House on the first day of Budget session in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)
 Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi at Parliament House on the first day of Budget session in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Slamming the Budget, Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said it lacked a clear vision and had nothing for farmers, youths and job creation.

"We were expecting fireworks, instead it was a damp squib.

"It is just 'sher-o shayari' in the budget. There is nothing for farmers and youth and nothing for job creation.

There is no clear vision," the Congress vice-president said soon after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Budget for 2017-18 in Lok Sabha.

Highlighting the need for employment creation, Rahul said, "The main issue facing India today is creation of jobs. How are you going to solve that problem? On that front there was nothing. No vision, no idea and for farmers absolutely there is nothing."

Rahul, however, supported the proposal on political funding.

"Whatever steps are to be taken to cleanse political funding, we will support it," he said.

Rahul said, "The Prime Minister had promised in his speech last last year to give two crore jobs for youths.

"There was nothing in the budget for poor, unemployed and farmers. It is shameful. Farmers are suffering and there is a need for waiving their loans. There was nothing in the budget. These are fundamental issues."

On Rail Budget, Rahul said, "Modi had promised the bullet train. Where is the bullet train now? Railways' fundamental problem is safety."

Tags: rahul gandhi, union budget 2017, budget, arun jaitley, budget 2017, parliament, budget session
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley tabling the Union Budget for 2017-18 in the Parliament in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)

Union Budget 2017: Jobs, skill training among 10 key focus areas

100 India International Skill Centres will also be set up across the country to offer advanced training and courses in foreign languages.
01 Feb 2017 2:14 PM
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley outside Parliament. (Photo: PTI)

Budget 2017: Jaitley’s proposals to cleanse the system of political funding

Jaitley said a political party cannot receive more than Rs 2000 from one source in cash.
01 Feb 2017 1:10 PM
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presenting Budget 2017 in Lok Sabha. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Union Budget 2017: Arun Jaitley cuts taxes, political funding; pushes digitisation

New tax structure will mean that people with income below Rs 3 lakh will be exempt from tax, said Jaitley presenting Union Budget 2017.
01 Feb 2017 9:49 AM

Entertainment Gallery

Several celebrities from Bollywood were seen at a style awards organised by a Marathi newspaper on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik, Sonam, Tiger, Radhika, others make fashion statement at awards show
Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi promoted their upcoming film 'Jolly LLB 2' on the sets of Kapil Sharma's show on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay hilariously reprises his Jolly LLB 2 lawyer act on Kapil Sharma's show
Bollywood stars were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Hrithik, Yami, Farhan, other stars impress with their airport looks
Numerous Bollywood stars were snapped in Mumbai, while others roamed around for professional and personal reasons on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka, Parineeti catch a film, other stars stroll around Mumbai
Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Leone, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Rahul Dholakia and others were seen at the celebration of their film 'Raees' success on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh Khan and Raees team celebrate success in grand style
Numerous Bollywood stars were snapped by shutterbugs at various locations in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Ranveer, Huma, Shilpa, others are quite the fashion icons
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

All 3 appointed members eligible to represent board at ICC meet: SC to BCCI

Supreme Court of India (Photo: AP)
 

Saif and Kangana to promote Rangoon on Koffee with Karan, without Shahid

Saif has appeared previously on the show on multiple occassions but Kangana has only graced the couch as a guest during an Anil Kapoor-Sanjay Dutt episode.
 

Kedar Jadhav hires bodyguard after newfound success with Team India

Kedar Jadhav impressed the whole country after putting in a Man of the Series winning performance in the three-match ODI series against England. (Photo: AFO)
 

Ancient 'lost continent' found lurking under Indian Ocean

File photo of Mauritius
 

Gamers can adjust the penis size in new Conan the Barbarian video game

The game is an addition in the Conan series (Photo: YouTube)
 

Next iOS update will kill your old iPhone games, apps

Apple’s iOS 11 will have a major change and will completely shift to a 64-bit operating system.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Jaitley unveils education reforms, one agency to be formed for all exams

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley stands outside the North Block with the briefcase containing Union Budget for 2017 to be announced on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

Modi to visit Russia in June, will attend Int'l economic forum as Guest of Honour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Photo: PTI/File)

BJP MLA Suresh Rana booked again for breaching model code

BJP MLA Suresh Rana. (Photo: File)

No capital gain tax for farmers who pooled land for AP capital Amaravati

Workers and machines busy in road-laying work for the Amaravati Seed Access Road in the pooled farmlands of Venkatapalem village of Amaravati Capital Region on the banks of Krishna river. (Photo: Tejo Roy Eleti)

Narendra Modi likely to make first visit to Israel in June-July

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham