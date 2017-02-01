Kashmir snowshoer duo denied US visas, may miss New York event

Srinagar: Two athletes from Kashmir who planned to travel to New York later this month to compete in the World Snowshoe Championship were denied visa, reportedly due to President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration.

The duo which was allegedly told by a visa consular officer at the US embassy in New Delhi that they cannot be issued visas due to "current policy" of that country will in all probability miss the event being held in New York on February 24 and 25.

However, Clyde Rabideau, Mayor of the Village of Saranac Lake in New York told this newspaper on Wednesday night “Our US Senators are requesting the reasoning for the decision from the State Department in New Delhi. It may take a bit of time to get answers and / or some recourse.”

Mayor Rabideau had on Tuesday written on his Facebook page “Indian Snowshoers Denied Visas, due to 'current (US) policy'. This from our good friend Abid (Hussain) Khan, from Kashmir, minutes ago in our Facebook Messaging.” The other invitee Tanveer Hussian too has been denied a visa reportedly on same ground.

Khan, 34, had informed Mr. Rabideau “Just returned back from (US) embassy. They saw all the documents and we had other supporting docs as well like local Government sponsorship, federation, your support letter, my financial background. They did not miss any supporting doc (sic)” He added that the lady consular officer at the US embassy in New Delhi after checking his supporting documents “just went inside another room (and) after returning she said ‘Sorry, due to our current policy we can’t issue you visa".

Mr. Rabideau reacted saying “This will not stand” and asked Khan not to give up, promising “We will do all we can”. Khan then informs him that fellow snowshoer Tanveer Hussian,26, was with him and that he too has been denied visa.

There was widespread outrage on the social networking sites and many people asked if the executive order signed by the US President last week barring citizens from Syria, Iraq, Iran, Yemen, Libya, Somalia and Sudan from entering his country for 90 days and suspending the admission of all refugees for 120 days was actually meant for Muslims as a whole as the snowshoers from Kashmir were travelling on Indian passports.

Mr. Rabideau told a local newspaper Adircondack Daily Enterprise that Khan and Hussain were part of a contingent of a half-dozen Indian athletes and coaches scheduled to visit Saranac Lake for the event. Reacting to denial of visas to the duo he said, “This is the first trouble we’ve heard about, and I hope it’s the only time, and I hope it can be reversed.”

Tanveer Hussain wrote on his Facebook timeline "I am thankfull to all my friends, well wishers for the support and love they have shown. It is more than what a person can aspire for. My US friends lead by Jim Tucker and honorable Mayor of Saranac Lake ADK are still working on and are in touch with US State department regarding our Visa".

Since visa consular officers at US missions have nearly absolute authority to make decisions as they see fit and applicants have no right to administrative appeal the duo may not be able to make it to the event it has been invited unless Mr. Rabideau’s efforts and the rage the alleged decision evoke some positive response from the US authorities.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti, on Wednesday threw open 15 days ‘Snow Carnival at the world famous ski resort Gulmarg. The carnival includes a series of activities like skiing, ice hockey, snow sculpting, snow mobile rally, snow rugby and night skiing.