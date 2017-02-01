Hyderabad: Wildlife parks get green zone, 10-km exclusion area

For the KBR park, the draft notification has been issued for 25 to 30 metres from the boundary that includes the walkway.

Hyderabad: New restrictions on construction activity, mining and industrial development will come into force with the Union ministry of environment and forests issuing the final notification for eco-sensitive zones.

These zones range from a few metres to 10 km surrounding protected zones, including the area covered by the lakes protection GO 111 in the city.

A top official of the TS forest department said the draft notification of eight protected areas had already been issued including the Mahavir Vanasthali National Park, Mrugavani National Park (Chilkur) and Manjeera wildlife sanctuary in the city limits. The state has 12 protected areas that include nine sanctuaries and three national parks whereas AP has 15 protected areas.

The draft notification of the Mrugavani Chilkur ESZ says, “The eco sensitive zone will have an extent of 5 km along the boundary of the park in the areas falling under GO No 111 and 3 km towards Manchirevula.” The coverage towards Manchirevula was decreased to exclude the Financial District in the Hitec City area.

A forest official said the Chilkur Mrugavani National Park ESZ as per draft notification includes Himayatsagar and Osmansagar lakes. “Even if GO 111 (which provide a 10 km exclusion zone around the lakes) is struck down, the restrictions of the ESZ will come into place after final notification. As per ESZ rules, change of land use of forests, horticulture areas, agricultural areas, parks and open spaces earmarked for recreational purposes into areas for commercial or industrial related development activities shall not be permitted.”

Conversion of agricultural lands within the ESZ may be permitted on the recommendation of the monitoring committee, and with the prior approval of the state government, only to meet the residential needs arising out of the natural growth of population. However, it all depends on how the rules are implemented.

A wildlife activist said, “For Mission Bhagiratha, government agencies have dig up forests in the tiger reserve and sanctuaries without permission or environmental clearance. We have to see how they enforce ESZ rules.”

In order to conserve and protect the Mahavir Harina Vanasthali Na-tional Park, an ESZ with an extent of up to 1 km around the boundary that includes 13 villages (now mostly urbanised) in Ranga Reddy district will be declared. This would not affect the existing Autonagar industrial area adjacent to the park. The Centre has ordered measures to control noise pollution in Autonagar.

In Nizamabad and Medak districts, a 5-km area will be notified as ESZ for wildlife sanctuareies. This would cover 380.51 square kilometres in the Nizamabad and Medak districts. For the Manjeera park, it was proposed to have an ESZ of 1 km from the boundary of the park, which would cover 65.28 sq km.

For the KBR park, the draft notification has been issued for 25 to 30 metres from the boundary that includes the walkway. The state has asked for it to be decreased to 3 to 7 metres in view of Strategic Road Develop-ment Plan. A Central expert committee has deferred the matter.