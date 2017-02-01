Goa polls: EC notice to Manohar Parrikar, says explain bribe remarks by Feb 3

New Delhi: Election Commission on Wednesday issued a notice to Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar over his bribery remarks during election campaigning in Goa. “Explain bribe remarks by February 3,” said the Election Commission.

Goa Forward Party had filed a complaint with state Chief Electoral Office, claiming Manohar Parrikar violated the model code of conduct by making a statement “similar” to the one made by AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal who had purportedly asked people to accept money but vote for his party.

In its complaint, the Goa Forward Party attached a statement purportedly made by Parrikar during a corner meeting of BJP in Chimble village, a suburb of state capital.

“….I understand if someone organises a rally and you take Rs 500 for moving around with (candidate), that is not a problem. But when you vote, choose the lotus (BJP’s poll symbol)..This you must remember,” Parrikar was quoted as saying by the Goa Forward party.

AAP chief also wrote a letter to the poll body pointing out instances where leaders of other parties had made similar remarks.

“The Election Commission has given orders to register an FIR against me for my bribery remarks on Sunday... So much promptness was shown in my case that the Delhi high court’s January 2016 orders were ignored, which dismissed these allegations and the demand to register an FIR against me,” he said in the letter.

“On January 29, in his rally in Lambi district of Punjab, Captain Amrinder Singh had appealed to people to take money. He had said that some people might come to give money to you, which you should not refuse, but cast your vote for Congress only. Defence minister Manohar Parrikar on January 29 had said that he can understand that some people might give upto Rs 500 to the people, but they should take the money and vote for BJP only,” the letter added.

The letter requested that the poll body show similar enthusiasm in the case of the two leaders by taking permission from the Prime Minister’s Office.