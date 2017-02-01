 BREAKING !  :  Representational image Armed man holds staff hostage at a hospital in Istanbul: reports
 
Don't harass family members of Jallikattu protesters: Madras HC

PTI
Published Feb 1, 2017, 3:59 pm IST
Updated Feb 1, 2017, 4:00 pm IST
The court directed the police stations to call only those persons against whom the cases have been filed.
Madras High court. (Photo: PTI)
Chennai: The Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the police not to harass the family members of protesters against whom cases have been registered in connection with the violent incidents during the pro-Jallikattu protests in Chennai.

The Court also directed the government pleader to inform all the police stations that persons against whom the cases have been filed alone should be called and not any other member of their family, who does not have any connection with the incident.

Justice R Mahadevan gave the direction on a petition filed by one Selvam of Arumbakkam, who is a differently-abled person and father of a student who was booked in connection with the protests last week.

The petitioner sought a direction to the police not to harass him under the guise of enquiry.

When the matter came up, the judge said the Arumbakkam Police should not summon any of the family members of the protesters against whom FIRs have been filed.

The petitioner submitted that Arumbakkam Police had registered a case against his son Sreenivasan, a college student and came in search of him.

When he told the police that his son had never participated in the agitation and gone to attend the NCC camp, he was asked to come and stay at the police station till the arrival of his son, he said.

Tags: jallikattu, madras hc, jallikattu protest
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

