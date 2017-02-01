Nation, Current Affairs

Budget 2017: Govt must work towards policy rationalisation to push exports

FINANCIAL CHRONICLE | SANGEETHA G
Published Feb 1, 2017, 10:45 am IST
Updated Feb 1, 2017, 10:46 am IST
Econmic Survey finds that India’s competitors enjoy better market access by way of lower tariffs in two major importing markets - US and EU.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: File)
 Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: File)

Chennai: While the Economic Survey sought to make Indian apparel, leather and footwear globally competitive, it acknowledged that the labour laws, taxes and tariffs and limited availability of cattle for slaughter are creating barriers for the sectors. The survey suggested the need to undertake rationalisation of domestic policies, which are inconsistent with global demand patterns.

In the textile sector, India’s comparative advantage of cheaper labour does not seem to work in its favour due to problems like regulations on minimum overtime pay, onerous mandatory contributions that become de facto taxes for low-paid workers in small firms that result in a 45 per cent lower disposable salary, lack of flexibility in part-time work and high minimum wages in some cases. Besides, costs and time involved in getting goods from factory to destinations are greater in India than those for other countries.

In both apparel and footwear sectors, tax and tariff policies create distortions impeding India in gaining export competitiveness.

India imposes a 10 per cent tariff on man-made fibres vis- a-vis 6 per cent on cotton fibres. On the other hand, domestic taxes also favour cotton-based production rather than production based on man-made fibres, and leather footwear rather than non-leather footwear. The global demand for apparel is moving from cotton fibre products to man-made fibre and similarly footwear of non-leather, it added.

“The industry has to align itself with the global market and promote synthetic textile. The employment in the sector will double and the growth will not be at the cost of cotton textiles. While the cotton textile market too will continue to grow, synthetic textiles itself has the potential to triple the industry in next 10 years,” said D K Nair, former secretary general, Confederation of Indian Textile Industry.

The survey also finds that India’s competitors enjoy better market access by way of zero or at least lower tariffs in the two major importing markets – the US and European Community (EU). As far as leather sector is concerned, despite having a large cattle population, India’s share of cattle leather exports is low and declining due to limited availability of cattle for slaughter in India.

The survey suggests several measures to make these sectors globally competitive and unlock their potential for creating new jobs and generating growth. It recommends that there is a need to undertake rationalisation of domestic policies, which are inconsistent with global demand patterns. “We need a fibre neutral policies and taxation structure that treats all inputs for the textile industry equally, this would benefit acceleration of the consumption of manmade fibres and also help India to capture a larger global market and share,” according to Reliance Industries spokesperson.

Several measures have been initiated that form part of the package approved by the government for textiles and apparels in June 2016, the survey notes. Accordingly, textile and apparel firms will be provided a subsidy for increasing employment, but these need to be complemented by further actions.

An FTA with EU and UK in the case of apparel will offset an existing disadvantage by India’s competitors- Bangladesh, Vietnam and Ethiopia. In the case of leather and footwear, the FTA might give India an advantage over competitors. In both cases, the incremental impact would be positive.

The introduction of the GST offers an opportunity to rationalise domestic indirect taxes so that they do not discriminate in the case of apparels against the production of clothing that uses man-made fibres, and in the case of footwear against the production of non-leather based footwear. Labour law reforms would encourage employment creation in these two sectors, it added.

The survey finds that India has an opportunity to push exports since rising wage levels in China has resulted in China stabilising or losing market share in these products. India is well positioned to take advantage of China’s deteriorating competitiveness due to lower wage costs in most Indian states.

Tags: union budget 2017, budget 2017, arun jaitley, budget, economic survey, arun jaitley budget 2017, budget 2017-18, union budget 2017-18, arun jaitley presents budget, jaitley budget, e ahamed, e ahamed death, e ahamed dies, e ahamed dead, budget parliament, arun jaitley parliament, budget 2017 parliament
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Related Stories

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley before heading to Parliament to present the Union Budget. (Photo: Videograb)

Live: Arun Jaitley presents Union Budget in Cabinet after President gives assent

There was earlier speculation that the Budget may be postponed following the death of lawmaker E Ahamed.
01 Feb 2017 9:49 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: AP)

Budget session: Cong set to take on govt over Economic Survey, note ban

The party's top leadership led by Congress president Sonia Gandhi met on Tuesday to chart out the future course of action.
01 Feb 2017 6:48 AM
A majority of respondents (59.7 per cent) also expects the limit for deduction of interest on housing loans should be increased of which 25 per cent feel it should be increased to Rs 3 lakh.

Budget expectations: People hope for increased I-T exemption limit

The survey was carried across India on about 2,000 people across age groups, from different walks of lives and social strata.
01 Feb 2017 6:21 AM
Cut and polished diamonds saw flat growth at Rs 13,499.76 crore in the period, compared to Rs 13,537.21 crore in the same period of the previous financial year.

Gems, jewellery exports likely to rise 10 pc in FY17: GJEPC

Total exports witnessed 28.26 per cent growth at Rs 1.44 lakh crore during April-December 2016.
29 Jan 2017 11:56 AM
Exports of Bauxite of all forms from India are expected to grow tremendously during the next 2-3 years.

FIEO seeks fiscal support in Budget for boosting exports

India's exports rose by 5.72 per cent to USD 23.9 billion in December.
30 Jan 2017 5:44 PM

World Gallery

A group of ambitious girls Wushu team participated in a martial arts practice session on a snow-covered hillside in Kabul. Afghan members of a Wushu martial arts group led by trainer Sima Azimi (centre) pose for a photograph at the Shahrak Haji Nabi hilltop.

Determined to succeed: Afghan girls learn Wushu martial art
Six people died and eight were injured after gunmen opened fire at a Quebec City mosque, a shooting that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned as a 'terrorist attack'.

Gunmen open fire at civilians attending evening prayers in Canadian mosque
Massive protests broke out across the United States on Saturday, after President Trump barred immigrants from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen, with an executive order. In image, Seattle City Councilwoman and socialist activist Kshama Sawant speaks to the more than 1,000 people gathered at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, to protest the executive order.

Massive protests across US against Trump's immigration ban
They came by the busload, from cities in places like Iowa, Louisiana and North Dakota. Some felt inspired to march for the first time, while others were veterans of the annual event.

In pics: The 44th-annual 'March for Life' in Washington DC
Trump had signed an executive order telling officials to begin to 'plan, design and construct a physical wall' along the 2,000-mile (3,200-kilometer) US-Mexico border, making good on a central campaign pledge. A border patrol vehicle sits along the US-Mexico border wall in San Ysidro, California. (Photo: AFP)

What US-Mexico border looks like before Donald Trump's wall
Ethnic Chinese Thais offer flowers before prayers at the Leng Nuei Yee Chinese temple in Bangkok, Thailand. Chinese New Year falls on January 28, this year, marking the beginning of the Year of Rooster according to the Chinese lunar calendar.

New Year: Chinese prepare for the year of Fire Rooster
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Someone I once shared a beautiful equation with did hurt me: Kangana on Hrithik

Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan.
 

Big news | Samsung confirms Galaxy launch on Feb 26 in teaser

Samsung released a teaser on Twitter teasing 'big news is on its way'. (Image: YouTube)
 

Watch: Joe Root gifts England team jersey to retiring journalist ahead of India T20

Joe Root, who was wrongly given out in the second Twenty20 against India in Nagpur, also said he has no problems with any umpires. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Watch: When AbRam stole the thunder from SRK after gatecrashing his interview!

Stills from the video
 

Hrithik asks fans’s help to curb piracy, not just of Kaabil but also of Raees

Shah Rukh Khan has worked in several films of Hrithik's father Rakesh Roshan.
 

West Indies’ Andre Russell gets one-year ban for doping breach

The 28-year-old Andre Russell did not file his whereabouts on three occasions in 2015 as required, which constitutes a failed drugs test under World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) guidelines. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Explosion near Cong candidate's road show kills 3 in Bathinda

The blast occurred shortly after the road show of Harminder Singh Jassi, who is contesting from Maur assembly seat, police said. (Photo: Twitter)

Live: Arun Jaitley presents Union Budget in Cabinet after President gives assent

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley before heading to Parliament to present the Union Budget. (Photo: Videograb)

Rose Valley scam: ED suspends IO for 'relation' with wife of main accused

Officials said Kumar, an Assistant Director of the agency, has been

US H1-B visa move 'regressive', Modi must take it up with Trump: Congress

Anand Sharma said that one can term the expectations of the Modi government from Donald Trump as

After lawmaker's death, LS Speaker to take call on postponing Budget

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham