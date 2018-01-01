search on deccanchronicle.com
Votes of youths bedrock of New India, says Narendra Modi

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 1, 2018, 12:38 am IST
Updated Jan 1, 2018, 1:58 am IST
Modi also urged people to work towards all-round development of the nation in 2018.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers the inaugural address for the 85th Sivagiri Pilgrimage Celebrations at Sivagiri Mutt, Varkala, Kerala via video conference, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers the inaugural address for the 85th Sivagiri Pilgrimage Celebrations at Sivagiri Mutt, Varkala, Kerala via video conference, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged youths, who turn 18 on New Year day, to register as electors and said their votes would prove to be the bedrock of New India. 

In his last Mann ki Baat address of the year, Mr Modi also urged people to work towards all-round development of the nation in 2018 as his government pushes for reforms measures to tackle black money, corruption, benami properties and the evils of casteism and terrorism. 

 

He said that the mantra for the New Year should be “reform, perform, transform” and called for Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas (together with development for all).

He also suggested that a “mock Parliament” be organised around August 15 in Delhi, comprising a young representative selected from every district, to deliberate on how a new India can be formed in the next five years. Mr Modi said in the New Year, people should take concrete steps to make a “progressive India” and also recounted an inspirational story of Anjum Bashir Khan Khattak, the topper of the Kashmir Administrative Service examination.

“He actually extricated himself from the sting of terrorism and hatred and topped in the Kashmir administrative examination. You will be surprised to know that terrorists had set his ancestral home on fire in 1990,” Mr Modi said. 

The PM also recalled his meeting with young girls from the state and said that he was amazed at the spirit that they had, the enthusiasm that was there in their hearts and the dreams they nurtured. 

“The Indian democracy welcomes the voters of the 21st Century, the ‘New India voters’. I congratulate our youth and urge them to register themselves as voters... The entire nation is eager to welcome you as voters of the 21st Century...Your vote will prove to be the bedrock of new India,” he said.

Tags: prime minister narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




