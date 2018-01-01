search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Rajinikanth launches mobile app, web page to mobilise party volunteers

PTI
Published Jan 1, 2018, 8:17 pm IST
Updated Jan 1, 2018, 8:19 pm IST
The initiative is for his fans and general public to become members of All India Rajinikanth Fans Association.
In a brief one minute video clip, Rajinikanth thanked all those who welcomed his political plunge. He appealed to his fans and general public 'desiring a good political change in Tamil Nadu,' to become members of the association. (Photo: Screengrab)
 In a brief one minute video clip, Rajinikanth thanked all those who welcomed his political plunge. He appealed to his fans and general public 'desiring a good political change in Tamil Nadu,' to become members of the association. (Photo: Screengrab)

Chennai: Taking one step further towards launching a party, top actor Rajinikanth on Monday launched an android mobile application and web page to enable people to become members of his fans association which could be later transformed into a political outfit.

A day after declaring his political entry, the actor launched a mobile app "Rajini Mandram," now available on google playstore alongside a twitter account "@officialairrm," and a dedicated web page www.rajinimandram.org.

 

The initiative is to enable his fans and general public to become members of his 'Akila Indiya Rajinikanth Rasigar Mandram' (All India Rajinikanth Fans Association).

In a brief one minute video clip, Rajinikanth thanked all those who welcomed his political plunge. He appealed to his fans and general public "desiring a good political change in Tamil Nadu," to become members of the association.

"Let us all together usher in a good change in Tamil Nadu," he said.

The actor had said on Sunday that after strengthening the various fan clubs by bringing in the general public, the association could be transformed into a political party ahead of the next Assembly polls.

Read: Time for change: Rajinikanth declares political debut, to contest TN polls

For enrolling as members, fans or anybody should register their name and voter ID number either through the mobile app or the web page.

Both the mobile app and webpage featured a message from Rajinikanth found in the clip. The app, web page and the official letter head of the 'mandram' which carried the actor's audio visual message in print featured prominently the association's logo.

The logo is a 'baba mudra' against a blue backdrop encircled by a serpent in black. The mudra has significance in yoga and it features the ring and middle fingers held by the thumb even as the little and index fingers are in an upright position.

In Hindu spiritual tradition, the serpent is a symbol representing awakened consciousness through yogic pursuits.

"Truthfulness, hard-work, growth," and "think good, speak good, do good and only good will happen," are the slogans featured on the letter head, app and web page.

The charismatic actor has said this will be the guiding line for his proposed party. By launching the app, Rajinikanth has gone one step ahead of his fellow-actor Kamal Haasan.

Amid expectations of Haasan's political entry, on November seven his birthday 2017, he had said "#KH", an app, will serve as a 'digital platform' and 'whistleblower.'

He had said it was being tested and he could give a complete picture on it by January. Haasan had hit out at the AIADMK regime over alleged corruption drawing the ire of ministers.  

Tags: rajinikanth, rajini's online mobile app, rajini's webpage, rajini mandram, all india rajinikanth fans association, tn assembly polls, aiadmk, kamal haasan
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Related Stories

Time for change: Rajinikanth declares political debut, to contest TN polls


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here are the most mispronounced words of 2017

Rounding out the top 10 list of mispronounced words in the US are 'bokeh', 'dotard', 'fibromyalgia', 'Namibia', 'nuclear', 'Puerto Rico' and 'Pyongyang'. (Photo: AP)
 

When Vidhu Vinod Chopra asked Vidya to ‘cut her long nose’, Balachander rejected her

Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Vidya Balan's 'Parineeta' also starred Sanjay Dutt and Saif Ali Khan.
 

Sunburn ushers in New Year with Martin Garrix, Afrojack

Event saw the audience getting in a more euphoric mood when the World No 1 DJ shouted out, “India is like second home to me.”
 

The one where Twitter goes wild that 'Friends' is coming to Netflix

Hit TV show Friends will soon be coming to Netflix. (Photo: Facebook / Friends)
 

5 ways to take your breaks at work

Tips on how to take a much needed break at work. (Photo: Pexels)
 

A frozen Niagara Falls looks like a magical wonderland

Visitors take photographs at the brink of the Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, as cold weather continues through much of the province on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

On humanitarian grounds: India, Pakistan exchange list of prisoners

Committed to addressing humanitarian issues, India shared a list of 250 civilian prisoners and 94 fishermen with Pak; on the other hand, Pakistan also shared a list of 58 civilian prisoners and 399 fishermen lodged in its custody, who are Indians or believed to be Indians. (Photo: File | Representational)

No cricket series with Pak unless cross-border terrorism stops: Sushma Swaraj

According to a member present in the meeting, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj clarified that terrorism and cricket can’t go hand in hand. (Photo: AP)

No molestation case on New Year's eve, only traffic violators booked: B'luru Police

T Suneel Kumar, Bengaluru Police Commissioner denied reports; however, the media reports had also clarified there was no confirmation whether the girl had been molested or not. (Photo: ANI)

India-Pak NSAs held 'secret' meet in Thailand last week, claims Pak official

'The meeting was good. Doval's tone and tenor was friendly and positive,' the official who had been briefed about the meeting disclosed. (Photo: File | Representational)

Rahul Gandhi joins mother Sonia in Goa to celebrate New Year

'It was a private function so the party functionaries or other dignitaries were not allowed,' a senior party leader said. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham