search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Rahul Gandhi joins mother Sonia in Goa to celebrate New Year

PTI
Published Jan 1, 2018, 5:14 pm IST
Updated Jan 1, 2018, 5:14 pm IST
Rahul partook in celebrations with mother Sonia, who earlier in Dec retired as the Cong prez and is vacationing in Goa.
'It was a private function so the party functionaries or other dignitaries were not allowed,' a senior party leader said. (Photo: AP)
 'It was a private function so the party functionaries or other dignitaries were not allowed,' a senior party leader said. (Photo: AP)

Panaji: Congress president Rahul Gandhi welcomed the New Year in Goa along with his mother Sonia Gandhi, a senior party leader said on Monday.

The newly appointed party president joined in the celebration with his mother, who earlier in December month retired as the Congress president and is vacationing in the coastal state.

 

"Rahul Gandhi joined his mother at a five-star hotel at Mobor in South Goa on Saturday. Both of them celebrated the New Year at the hotel," a senior Congress leader said.

"It was a private function so the party functionaries or other dignitaries were not allowed," he added.

Read: After handing over Cong baton to son Rahul, Sonia holidays in Goa

Sonia Gandhi has been in Goa since December 27 and was seen riding a bicycle at the beach resort last week.

Tags: rahul gandhi, sonia gandhi, new year, sonia gandhi holidaying
Location: India, Goa, Panaji




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here are the most mispronounced words of 2017

Rounding out the top 10 list of mispronounced words in the US are 'bokeh', 'dotard', 'fibromyalgia', 'Namibia', 'nuclear', 'Puerto Rico' and 'Pyongyang'. (Photo: AP)
 

When Vidhu Vinod Chopra asked Vidya to ‘cut her long nose’, Balachander rejected her

Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Vidya Balan's 'Parineeta' also starred Sanjay Dutt and Saif Ali Khan.
 

Sunburn ushers in New Year with Martin Garrix, Afrojack

Event saw the audience getting in a more euphoric mood when the World No 1 DJ shouted out, “India is like second home to me.”
 

The one where Twitter goes wild that 'Friends' is coming to Netflix

Hit TV show Friends will soon be coming to Netflix. (Photo: Facebook / Friends)
 

5 ways to take your breaks at work

Tips on how to take a much needed break at work. (Photo: Pexels)
 

A frozen Niagara Falls looks like a magical wonderland

Visitors take photographs at the brink of the Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, as cold weather continues through much of the province on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Never got help from Mamata Banerjee; will work for women's right: Ishrat Jahan

Triple talaq petitioner Ishrat Jahan was felicitated by the Howrah (West Bengal) BJP unit on Saturday and inducted into the party. (Photo: ANI)

As dissimilar as hair of moustache, that of tail: BJP leader compares party to Cong

Narendra Singh Tomar further said that Congress leaders would take a long time to become like Modi, adding Congress had collapsed in the country and had been heading towards a decline since 2014. (Photo: PTI)

Pak plans to seize Hafiz Saeed's charities, financial assets: Secret doc

Hafiz Saeed has repeatedly denied involvement in the Mumbai attacks and a Pakistani court saw insufficient evidence to convict him. (Photo: File | AFP)

Dense fog delays 300 flights, leads to cancellation of 8 from Delhi airport

No take-offs could take place between 7:30 am to 9:30 am, according to an airport official. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Mound spotted by Bihar CM yields 3,000-yr-old potsherds, dates back to 1000 BC

Nitish Kumar takes stock of development work during Vikas Samiksha Yatra. (Photo: Twitter | @NitishKumar)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham