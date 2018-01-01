search on deccanchronicle.com
No cricket series with Pak unless cross-border terrorism stops: Sushma Swaraj

PTI
Published Jan 1, 2018, 6:17 pm IST
Updated Jan 1, 2018, 6:36 pm IST
Sushma said this in Parliament during a meeting based on ‘Relationship with the Neighbourhood.’
According to a member present in the meeting, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj clarified that terrorism and cricket can’t go hand in hand. (Photo: AP)
New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has hinted that any bilateral cricket series between India and Pakistan is unlikely unless Pakistan stops cross-border terrorism and firing.

Swaraj said this to Parliament’s consultative committee on external affairs during a meeting, which was also attended by Minister of State for External Affairs M J Akbar and Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar.

 

During the meeting, Swaraj also said that she had met Pakistan’s envoy to India and proposed to him that both countries release the prisoners who are above 70 years of age or women or people with an unsound mind as part of humanitarian aspect of their relationship, a member who was present in the meeting said.

The agenda of the meeting was ‘Relationship with the Neighbourhood.’

Responding to a query on India-Pakistan cricket series at a neutral venue, the external affairs minister hinted that it seemed unlikely until Pakistan stopped cross-border terrorism and firing, the member said.

She clarified that terrorism and cricket can’t go hand in hand, the member said.

Members also sought to know from the ministry various aspects of the recent Maldives-China Free Trade Agreement and increasing proximity between the two nations and its impact on India.

The ministry in its reply said that the relationship between India and Maldives remained close and cordial.

It also mentioned about the increasing defence cooperation between the two nations.

