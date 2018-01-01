search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Never got help from Mamata Banerjee; will work for women's right: Ishrat Jahan

ANI
Published Jan 1, 2018, 4:59 pm IST
Updated Jan 1, 2018, 4:59 pm IST
Ishrat Jahan said she was happy that the PM introduced the triple talaq bill and that is why she has joined BJP.
Triple talaq petitioner Ishrat Jahan was felicitated by the Howrah (West Bengal) BJP unit on Saturday and inducted into the party. (Photo: ANI)
Howrah: Triple talaq petitioner Ishrat Jahan, who has recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Sunday said she would work for women's right in the future.

"I was a victim of triple talaq. From lower court to upper court, I approached everywhere. Finally, I got the justice. I am very happy that [Prime Minister Narendra] Modi ji introduced the triple talaq bill. This is why I have joined BJP. I will work for the women's right in the future," Ishrat Jahan said.

 

She further said that she never got any support from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee in her fight against the triple talaq.

"Mamtaji, being a woman, should support me but I never got any help or support from her," she added.

As per the reports, Ishrat was felicitated by the Howrah BJP unit on Saturday and inducted into the party.

Read: Triple talaq petitioner Ishrat Jahan forays into politics, joins BJP

Ishrat, who was divorced over the phone by her husband from Dubai in 2014 after he uttered 'talaq' thrice, was one of the petitioners in the triple talaq case.

The Supreme Court struck down triple talaq and declared the Islamic practice unconstitutional in a 3-2 majority verdict on August 22, 2016. 

The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriages) Bill 2017 making instant triple talaq illegal with up to three years in jail for the husband.

The passed bill will now be tabled in the Rajya Sabha for passage before it is forwarded to the President for signing it into law.

Tags: ishrat jahan says will work for women's right, ishrat jahan says never got any help from mamata banerjee, ishrat jahan joins bjp, triple talaq petitioner
Location: India, West Bengal, Haora (Howrah)




