Karnataka: Schools gear up to teach Kannada from 2018-19

Bengaluru: CBSE and ICSE schools are readying to introduce Kannada in their curriculum as a compulsory subject with the state government all set to make the language mandatory in all schools from the academic year 2018-19. Every school, irrespective of its affiliation, will have to introduce Kannada from class I in its curriculum.

“The procedure will take time , but they have informed us well in advance to give us time to prepare,” said the administrative officer of Euro School, Likith Raj.

Setting at rest fears about the language being thrust upon out of state students in high school, Primary and Secondary Education Minister, Tanveer Sait clarified on Friday that an exception would be made for those from other states joining schools in Karnataka after class VI.

“For 2018-19, Kannada will be introduced as an introductory language in class I and then gradually introduced till class X,” he added.

Although private schools went to court on the issue, they were unsuccessful in stalling the government’s move and now with a legislation backing the introduction of Kannada as a mandatory subject in all institutions, they have little choice but to prepare for the inevitable.

"We tried to stop this, but now we don't really have an option but to give in," said Secretary of the Soundarya Central School, Keerthan.

Welcoming the move, president of the Kannada Development Authority (KDA), prof. S G Siddaramaiah recalled that it had requested the government to make Kannada mandatory in schools from the last academic year itself.

“But for various reasons, it did not happen. We are happy that the education department is going ahead with it now," he added.

Although the Kannada Language Learning Act , making Kannada compulsory in all schools was passed in 2015, it was notified in June 2017.

Meanwhile, the Minister revealed the government was considering setting up a separate examination board for SSLC and PUC to ease the burden of setting question papers.