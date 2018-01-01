search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

If you think of changing Constitution, we've power to safeguard it: Mevani dares BJP

PTI
Published Jan 1, 2018, 10:53 am IST
Updated Jan 1, 2018, 10:53 am IST
Mevani asked like-minded people, institutions, organisations to rise above their differences and unite against BJP in 2019 elections.
Jignesh Mevani, a first-time MLA who contested as an independent, said Dalits, minorities, farmers and marginalised sections of the society decimated BJP's ego in the Gujarat Assembly polls, bringing down its tally to 99 seats. (Photo: PTI | File)
 Jignesh Mevani, a first-time MLA who contested as an independent, said Dalits, minorities, farmers and marginalised sections of the society decimated BJP's ego in the Gujarat Assembly polls, bringing down its tally to 99 seats. (Photo: PTI | File)

Pune: Dalit leader and newly elected MLA from Gujarat Jignesh Mevani on Sunday dared the BJP to try and change the Constitution, saying he and other like-minded people would not let it happen.

Mevani was speaking at `Elgaar Parishad' in Pune, organised to commemorate the `Battle of Bhima-Koregaon'.

 

JNU student leader Umar Khalid, late Dalit research scholar Rohit Vemula's mother Radhika, Bhim Army president Vinay Ratan Singh and Prakash Ambedkar, former MP and grandson of Dr BR Ambedkar were present at the event.

Mevani, a first-time MLA who contested as an independent, said Dalits, minorities, farmers and marginalised sections of the society decimated BJP's ego in the Gujarat Assembly polls, bringing down its tally to 99 seats.

Referring to Union minister Anant Kumar Hegde's controversial statement about changing the Constitution, Mevani dared the ruling party to try and do it. "If you think of changing the Constitution and the democratic set-up of India, we too have the power to safeguard it," he said.

Read: We're here to change the Constitution: Union minister Ananth Kumar Hegde

"All like-minded people, institutions, organisations will have to rise above their differences and unite against the BJP in the 2019 elections," Mevani said.

"We managed to crush their (BJP's) boast of winning 150 seats in Gujarat...if we fight together, we will be able to bring their tally to double-digit in 2019 (Lok Sabha) elections," he said.

"As elections in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan are around the corner, I think all pro-poor people should come together. I am not interested in who will win the elections, I want the BJP to lose as they follow ideologies of Mussolini and Hitler," he said.

The Battle of Bhima-Koregaon was fought in Pune district on January 1, 1818 between the forces of the East India Company and the Peshwa. The British army, which had a large contingent of Mahars, a Dalit community, defeated the Peshwa's army, and some Dalit leaders and thinkers view it as a victory of oppressed classes over the upper-caste establishment of those times.

Tags: anant kumar hegde, jignesh mevani dares bjp, we have power to safegaurd the constitution: jignesh mevani, dalit leader and gujarat mla
Location: India, Maharashtra, Pune




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Seagate’s Multi Actuator Technology will boost HDD read/write speeds

The Multi-Actuator Technology will be primarily beneficial for large businesses relying on data servers to run operations.
 

Video goes viral: Virat Kohli, Shikhar dance on South African street, Anushka clicked

While Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan danced on the street of Cape Town, Anushka Sharma and Aesha Dhawan were seen accompanying the cricketers. (Photo: AP / PTI)
 

Batting stars, friends Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers ready for face off

Virat Kohli is India's most glamorous and best-performing batsman since Sachin Tendulkar while AB de Villiers has the rare distinction for a foreigner of having star appeal in India. (Photo: AP / PTI)
 

This smart helmet from Pakistan can call an ambulance if you crash

The helmet also comes with its head-mounted camera for recording (similar to a dashcam in a car) and two indicators for letting other motorists know which side are you turning.
 

Xiaomi greets a happy new year with Android Oreo for Mi A1

With the Oreo update, Xiaomi has made the Mi A1 one of the very few phones to get the latest version of Android.
 

Baby boy fights for life as his head triples in size due to rare disorder

Meanwhile his helpless parents have lost hope already as they feel their child will die despite the efforts (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kamala Mills fire: Relatives arrested for sheltering owners of ‘1 Above’ get bail

14 people were dead when a fire broke out at Kamala Mills compound in Lower Parel, Mumbai, last week. (Photo: File | PTI)

Assam tags 1.9 cr of over 3 cr as legal citizens in first draft registry

Assam, which faced influx from Bangladesh since the early 20th century, is the only state having an NRC, first prepared in 1951. (Representational Image | PTI)

Triple talaq petitioner Ishrat Jahan forays into politics, joins BJP

Ishrat was one of the five petitioners in the triple talaq case. Her husband had divorced her over the phone from Dubai in 2014 by uttering 'talaq' thrice. (Photo: File | PTI)

No lottery system for women who want to go for Haj sans 'Mehram': Naqvi

The Centre has for the first time decided to allow women pilgrims over the age of 45 to undertake the pilgrimage in groups of at least four sans 'Mehram', a decision hailed as 'historic'. (Photo: AP/Representational)

Either Drink Or Drive: Delhi Police campaigns for safe driving on Twitter

Each of the images posted on Twitter carries the helpline number for Delhi Traffic Police: 1095; the use of bright colours and Desi art form catches the attention of readers instantly. (Photo: Twitter | @DelhiPolice)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham