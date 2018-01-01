search on deccanchronicle.com
Delhi traffic crippled as lakhs of people crowd at India Gate

ANI
Published Jan 1, 2018, 9:06 pm IST
Updated Jan 1, 2018, 9:06 pm IST
More than 50 traffic police officials were trying to regulate the traffic at India Gate.
 Delhi Traffic Police took to Twitter to warn motorists as the massive gathering of people caused huge traffic in Central Delhi. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police was forced to issue an advisory on Monday after people thronged the India Gate lawns in large numbers to celebrate the first day of another new year.

Delhi Traffic Police took to Twitter to warn motorists as the massive gathering of people caused huge traffic in Central Delhi.

 

"Traffic will remain very heavy near India Gate C-Hexagon due to gathering of more than 1 lakh pedestrians and heavy volume of motorists. No parking available around India Gate. Advised to avoid India Gate and take alternate route," Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

More than 50 traffic police officials were trying to regulate the traffic at India Gate.

However at the time of filing this report, heavy traffic jam was also witnessed on all the roads leading to India Gate.

Tags: delhi traffic police, new year, india gate crowd, heavy traffic
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




