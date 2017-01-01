Party will continue military discipline, defeat rivals: Sasikala Natarajan

Chennai: Asserting that the AIADMK would continue to follow the same military discipline shown during the tenure of its former leader J. Jayalalithaa, new general secretary V.K. Sasikala on Saturday said her party would remain an army which could defeat any opponent.

In an indirect attack on her opponents, Sasikala said some cunning minds calculated that the AIADMK could be destroyed after Jayalalithaa’s death. Citing a song from MGR’s ‘Naalai Namadhey’ , Sasikala asserted that the party would stand united and move on the righteous path shown by the party founder

In a speech laced with sentiment and emotion, Sasikala, who took over as the AIADMK general secretary, outlined the party’s course in future and said the AIADMK would follow the self respect ideals of DK founder E.V.R. Periyar, self respect of the Tamil race preached by C.N. Annadurai, softness of party founder MGR and boldness of J. Jayalalithaa.

She said the centenary of MGR's birth anniversary would be celebrated in a grand manner and urged the Centre to issue special stamps and coins to commemorate the occasion.

In an emotional speech for about half an hour, she said "I am 62-year-old and I have spent my life with Amma from the age of 29. I will spent the rest of my life working for the party and its cadre". Thanking the partymen who had selected her as the party's general secretary, Sasikala said she would live up to their hopes and dedicate the rest of her life to work as AIADMK's general secretary as per the guidelines given by Amma.

"I feel that Amma is beside me saying that she had entrusted one and half crores of children with her", she said. She broke down to tears many times in her speech when she recalled her association with Jayalalithaa.