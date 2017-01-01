Nation, Current Affairs

NRIs can exchange old notes up to June 30: RBI

PTI
Published Jan 1, 2017, 8:04 am IST
Updated Jan 1, 2017, 8:06 am IST
While there is no monetary limit for exchange for eligible resident Indians, the limit for NRIs will be as per relevant FEMA Regulations.
Citizens can avail this facility in their individual capacity once during the period on submission of ID documents. (Photo: File)
 Citizens can avail this facility in their individual capacity once during the period on submission of ID documents. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Saturday night came out with conditions for exchange of defunct notes for those, including non-resident Indians, who failed to do so till Friday, the last day for depositing the invalid currency notes in banks.

Resident Indian citizens who were abroad from November 9 to December 30 can avail this facility up to March 31, 2017 and NRI citizens, who were abroad during this period, can exchange their defunct notes up to June 30, 2017, RBI said in a late evening statement.

"While there is no monetary limit for exchange for the eligible resident Indians, the limit for NRIs will be as per the relevant FEMA Regulations (Rs 25,000 per person)," it said.

Citizens can avail this facility in their individual capacity once during the period on submission of ID documents, and on submission of documentary evidence showing they were abroad during the period and that they have not availed the exchange facility earlier, the RBI said.

The statement added that no third party tender will be accepted under the facility.

On fulfillment of the terms and conditions and the genuineness of the notes tendered, it said, adding admissible amount will be credited to the tenderer's KYC compliant bank account.

This facility will be available through Reserve Bank offices at Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Nagpur.

According to RBI, Indian citizens resident in Nepal, Bhutan, Pakistan and Bangladesh cannot avail this facility.

"Any person, aggrieved by the decision of the Reserve Bank may prefer an appeal to the Central Board of the Reserve Bank within 14 days of the communication of such refusal to him," it said.

Such representations may be addressed to the Central Board, Reserve Bank of India, Secretary's Department, it added.

Tags: reserve bank of india (rbi), resident indians, nris, demonetisation
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

World Gallery

Yearender 2016: Barack Obama, the end of an era!

Yearender 2016: Barack Obama, the end of an era!
From Syrian civil war to US elections, a glimpse into the year that was!

Yearender 2016: The world this year
A typhoon has lashed the northern Philippines, killing at least six people and forcing more than 380,000 in several provinces to abandon Christmas celebrations at home and move to safer ground.

Typhoon Nock-Ten ravages Philippines
The incidents of Islamophobia -- which include attacks on Muslims, intimidation, hate crime incidents as well as vandalism of mosques and Muslim businesses-- have only increased in number and frequency in the year 2016.

Yearender 2016: The rise of Islamophobia
Multiple ground assaults and a deluge of air strikes shrank the Islamic State group's ‘caliphate’ to a rump and decimated its fighters in 2016 but the organisation still remains a potential threat.

Yearender 2016: The year ISIS 'caliphate' buckled
Syrian army took complete control of Aleppo after the last rebel fighters were evacuated from the city, handing President Bashar al-Assad his biggest victory of the war. Syrians celebrate in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo, after the army said it has retaken full control of the country's second city.

Aleppo battle ends after four years of seige
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

An open transgender marriage: a first in Mumbai

Image for representational purpose only.
 

Aamir celebrates Dangal success by watching film at Delhi theatre among audience

A still from the film.
 

Here's a fish that can get you trippy and give hallucinations for days

The fish is found in the Atlantic off Africa's western coast and the Mediterranean (Photo: YouTube)
 

Apple to make iPhones in Bengaluru

The Cupertino-based company has been in discussions with Indian government seeking incentives to set up a manufacturing unit in the country.
 

Here's what your morning erections can tell about your heart

It's an early sign of heart diseases (Photo: AFP)
 

French workers win 'right to disconnect' post-work hours

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Congress to take note ban protest to Telangana districts

Mr Reddy demanded protection for small and marginal traders from taxes.

Top 8 schemes announced by Modi on New Year’s eve

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Power bill does not give right on land: Hyderabad High Court

Hyderabad High Court

Take pledge to make country clean, pollution free: President

President Pranab Mukherjee. (Photo: PTI)

No one can overshadow Jaya, MGR in AIADMK, says a teary-eyed Sasikala

Her assertion comes against the backdrop of some murmur of protests against her taking over the post. (Photo: Video grab)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham